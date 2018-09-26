Bundaberg business given go-ahead for expansion

THE footprint of the Acorn Child Care Centre on Bargara Rd will be substantially increased following Bundaberg Regional Council approval of a material change of use for the site.

The operators of the child care centre sought to facilitate its expansion through purchasing two adjacent residential allotments.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the operators, Crealla Pty Ltd, intend to develop the site to increase the capacity of the child care component of the facility from 152 children to 172. "The MCU covers property at 138, 140 and 142 Bargara Road. The proponents will remove existing residential dwellings to cater to the proposed expansion.

"A major innovation is the removal of the Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) component from the existing child care centre and relocating it to a purpose-built two-storey building on the adjacent allotment at 138 Bargara Road,” said Cr Sommerfeld.

"This will free up space in the child care centre to provide for additional day care places. Overall, the facility, inclusive of day care and OSHC can cater for up to 220 children.

"The lot at 142 Bargara Road will be developed as a playground and eco-reserve. A storage shed will also be included in new structures.

"The OSHC building will be of brick construction replacing the existing double storey weatherboard structure. Given its close proximity to a neighbouring property substantial privacy components will be implemented including higher sill heights and a 1.8m high fence.

"Hours of operation will be similar to those currently existing which is from 6.30am until 6.30pm during school holidays and similar start and finish times with adjustments for school hours during school terms.”

Cr Sommerfeld said Acorn Child Care Centre was originally approved by Council in May, 2012 and this expansion represented the obvious growing need for child care facilities across the region.