Bundaberg bridge included in $1.87m upgrade approval

BUNDABERG and North Burnett regional councils will benefit from $1.87m federal funding to rebuild or improve two strategic bridges under Round Three of the Commonwealth Bridges Renewal Programme.

The two local projects are the Percy Hindmarsh Bridge in the North Burnett and the Smith Creek Bridge in Bundaberg region.

The Smiths Creek Bridge on Bucca Road is an ageing one-lane piece of infrastructure, on what's known as a "road of regional significance”, given the road's importance as a detour route when Mt Perry Road is cut through flooding or other significant events.

The $900,000 grant will replace and widen the timber bridge with a two-lane concrete culvert increasing the load limit from 16 tonnes to 166 tonnes. This will extend the useful life allowing for improved community access, heavy vehicle access, safety, and the removal of a potential 26km detour if bridge fails or load restrictions are further reduced.

The Percy Hindmarsh Bridge on Glencoe Road, Rawbelle, Monto, in the North Burnett is also a crucial piece of connecting infrastructure.

It plays an integral role in supply chains for the region's growing beef cattle industry. The bridge was washed away in Queensland's devastating Tropical Cyclone Debbie event. The aftermath resulted in community members being isolated. Producers were unable to access properties and were forced to take lengthy and inconvenient detours to reach essential services.