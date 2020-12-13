Bundaberg brews An Ode to a Great Australian

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks founder Cliff Fleming shares their story in a poetic form with An Ode to a Great Australian. Photo: Contributed.

A consumer shift towards nostalgia, alongside the trend to support Australian owned and operated brands has provided the impetuous for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ new creative direction.

Founder and original master brewer, Cliff Fleming, inspired his Aussie-owned business to share their story in a poetic form.

The campaign tells the untold tale of the iconic Aussie brew, with the voice of Cliff Fleming, 77, as the narrator.

This humble Australian, who’s taken Bundaberg Ginger Beer to the world, has been brewing his beverages for over 50 years and they’re now sold in over 60 countries.

“Over 90 per cent of Aussies know Bundaberg Ginger Beer but they’re not aware of the 50-year journey to become the business we are today,” Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said.

“It started with a humble dream and family values.

“In an industry dominated by large multinationals, we’re proud of remaining 100 per cent family owned and the fact we brew every beverage from our regional hometown of Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg believes returning to Australia’s great tradition of bush poetry will resonate with Aussies, helping them connect with the brand’s story in a less conventional way and celebrate their 52-year history.

“We’re proud of being Australian made and everything that it means. From our farmers and brewers through to our consumers looking for homegrown products.”

The poem, ‘An Ode to a Great Australian’, will be welcomed to Australian living rooms this summer through a broadcast partnership with both Seven and 10.

As Australia’s favourite soft drink, the brand believes it is important to align with quintessential Australian content.

The creative will first launch during the Big Bash, followed by Carols in the Domain, The Boxing Day Test and then program integration within The Amazing Race – all are set to feature the new creative.

