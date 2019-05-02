Bundaberg Brewed Drinks down on health score

SWEET TREAT: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean says the company's popular drinks, made on a family recipe more than half a century old, are treats to be enjoyed in moderation.

Tahlia Stehbens

A NEW report has placed a local fizzy drink at the bottom of the pile list when it comes to health star ratings.

The findings, from the George Institute's annual research report FoodSwitch: State of the Food Supply, placed Bundaberg Brewed Drinks below 32 other food manufacturers including RedBull, Coca-Cola and Schweppes.

The report, which compared 2017 and 2018 figures, gave a snapshot into the ranking of manufacturers, and assessed nutritional quality of food and beverages.

The rankings of manufacturers were based on the mean Health Star Rating of their product portfolios in 2017 and 2018. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks rose from a 1.0 HSR rating to 1.2 HSR rating.

The report also compared food products such as snackfoods, cereal, grain products and dairy.

"The primary ranking of manufacturers was done based on the mean HSR (Health Star Rating) across each manufacturers product portfolio,” the report said.

"Mean HSR was chosen both because the underlying nutrient method is underpinned by decades of nutritional research and because it is the current most active focus of government and industry action on the food and beverage supply in Australia.”

The manufacturer with the healthiest product portfolio was A2 Dairy. Sanitarium and Nudie Foods also scored high.

The lowest scoring manufacturers were Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Mondelez, Frucor Beverages (V, Pepsi, Moutain Dew, Ribena and Rockstar), Red Bull and Peters Ice Cream.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks chief executive officer John McLean said the company's products were treats to be consumed and enjoyed in moderation.

"We continue to proactively respond to consumer choices and our range includes diet variants, and low sugar alternatives are being introduced to our range in the near future,” Mr McLean said.

"Our products are treats and we always maintain they should be consumed in moderation.

"We have been brewing using the same traditional family recipe for over 50 years and we appreciate that consumers are looking for choice.

"Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has been taking steps to reduce sugar in our products.

"We were pioneers in pledging that by 2025 we will reduce our sugar content by 20 per cent.

"We have voluntarily included nutritional thumbnails on our products for over a decade.”