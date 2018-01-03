Bundaberg Brewed Drinks chairman steps down after 20 years

Cliff Fleming, has announced he will be stepping aside as chairman of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks after 20 years

LEGACY owner and shareholder of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Cliff Fleming, has announced he will step aside from Chairman of the business after 20 years.

Fellow independent board member Terry O'Brien accepted the position on December 14.

Mr Fleming will remain in an active role on the board alongside family members Rae-Lee Fleming (deputy chairman) and John McLean.

Mr Fleming has made the move ahead of celebrating a milestone 50th year of operation for the business with plans for further international expansion.

"I couldn't be more proud of our journey to date,” Mr Fleming said.

"There is a team of people behind our 50 years of success.

"Terry has the skills and experience to guide the family and future proof the business which is critical in this stage of our growth trajectory.

"We are a proud family-based business taking our locally brewed products to the world, and we need to surround ourselves with the best people in the business.

"Our family is passionate about the future and our town, something that will not change with my stepping down as chairman.”

Mr O'Brien was managing director of Simplot from 2001-2017.

Since then, Mr O'Brien has taken up board positions and is currently the chairman of ASX listed Clean Seas Seafood Limited, chairman of A.G. Thompson Pty Ltd and is a director of ASX listed Bega Cheese Limited and a director of Foodbank Australia.

Glenn Cooper and Peter Sawyer remain as independent members of the board.