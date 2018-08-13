Menu
REDESIGN: An artist's impression of the Bourbong St ANZ branch, which is temporarily closed as it undergoes upgrades.
News

Bundaberg bank invests in $1.5m upgrade

Sarah Steger
by
13th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
THE Bundaberg ANZ branch has been temporarily closed as it undergoes $1.5 million worth of upgrades.

The renovated branch will offer new technology to make banking quicker and more convenient for customers according to an ANZ spokesperson.

The new look will include a fresh design, an open plan layout, roaming tellers, assisted digital self-service banking and Smart ATMs.

While the upgrades are carried out, ANZ customers can visit the Bundaberg West branch at 12 Heidke St.

"We also have phone and online banking services available to customers 24/7 which can be accessed by calling 13 13 14 or by visiting anz.com,” the spokeswoman said.

"We appreciate your patience and apologise for any disruption ... while we're making these improvements.”

The branch will reopen September 19.

anz banking bourbong st bundaberg upgrades
Bundaberg News Mail

