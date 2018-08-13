Bundaberg bank invests in $1.5m upgrade

REDESIGN: An artist's impression of the Bourbong St ANZ branch, which is temporarily closed as it undergoes upgrades.

REDESIGN: An artist's impression of the Bourbong St ANZ branch, which is temporarily closed as it undergoes upgrades. Contributed

THE Bundaberg ANZ branch has been temporarily closed as it undergoes $1.5 million worth of upgrades.

The renovated branch will offer new technology to make banking quicker and more convenient for customers according to an ANZ spokesperson.

The new look will include a fresh design, an open plan layout, roaming tellers, assisted digital self-service banking and Smart ATMs.

While the upgrades are carried out, ANZ customers can visit the Bundaberg West branch at 12 Heidke St.

"We also have phone and online banking services available to customers 24/7 which can be accessed by calling 13 13 14 or by visiting anz.com,” the spokeswoman said.

"We appreciate your patience and apologise for any disruption ... while we're making these improvements.”

The branch will reopen September 19.