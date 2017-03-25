Bundaberg attracts significant interest from interstate investors

THE Wide Bay region, incorporating Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gympie, has had a patchy 12 months.

The December quarter was outstanding for Bundaberg, with the quarterly median house price of $291,000, growing by a surprising 14.1%, making Bundaberg the strongest-growing region in the December quarter.

Bundaberg attracted significant interest from interstate investors throughout 2016, with pre-retirees buying waterfront Bargara units to rent out for a few years until they retire and can then live in them.

In an unusual quirk of the market, interest was so strong in the unit market that the median unit price was more expensive than the median house price.

The annual median unit price ended the year on $250,000, which was 5.2% below where it started the year and 6.7% below levels of 2011.

Fraser Coast is one of the state's most affordable regions, with a median sale price for the December quarter of $303,000, down from $310,000 for the September quarter.

The region has struggled with unemployment rates hovering around 9% in 2016.

Jobless rates notwithstanding, over the medium term, Fraser Coast's median house price of $305,000 grew 7%, up from $285,000 in 2011.

However, despite unemployment figures that are higher than the national average, tourism and manufacturing have underpinned the region's economy, softening the negative impact.

The lower dollar has lifted tourism numbers, while government grants for manufacturing businesses have boosted productivity and growth.

Gympie's house and unit markets have held steady over 2016 and have also maintained their position over the medium term, since 2011.

The annual median house price at the end of the year of $270,000 is exactly the same as the median at the start of the year.

Over five years the Gympie annual median house price has grown 1.9%.

The unit market in Gympie is very small, and with just 14 transactions in the December quarter, it was impossible to arrive at a meaningful quarterly median price.

The annual median unit price is $253,000 and has grown 30% over the past five years.

This makes it the strongest unit market in Queensland over the medium term.

By REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella