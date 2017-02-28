Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

HAVE a love for art?

Then the annual Bundaberg Arts Festival is a great opportunity to for the Bundaberg community to support local artists and feed their passion for it.

The Arts Festival's grand opening will be this Saturday at the Bundaberg Civic Centre, on Bourbong St.

Local artist and contestant for this year's Big and Bold $5000 prize category, Betty Searle, said it's going to be a fantastic event with about 400 paintings on display throughout the week-long festival.

As one of the Bundaberg region's longest running competitive arts exhibition, it is hoped this year will be better ever - there are 27 categories in this year's festival, with prize money varying from $200 to $5000.

The 2013 exhibition featured more than 400 entries from 150 artists and resulting in visitor numbers quadrupling over two years.

The festival explores the diversity of our region's people and takes pride in displaying the depth of talent of our artists.

The Arts Festival will be open to the public from March 5-11 from 9am-5pm, with free entry.

For more details on the Bundaberg Arts Festival go to www.bundabergartsfestival.com.au/ or visit their Facebook page.