Bundaberg artists team up for create film score

HEAR THE MUSIC: Local composers Justin Todd, Lukaeja Morrison, Andrew Udal are excited about the upcoming performance.

HEAR THE MUSIC: Local composers Justin Todd, Lukaeja Morrison, Andrew Udal are excited about the upcoming performance. Mikayla Haupt

FOUR of Bundaberg's young composers have teamed up with Topology and local film-makers David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol to bring life to the score of the film-makers' From the Depths.

John Rotar, Andrew Udal, 14, Justin Todd, 17, and Lukaeja Morrison, 17, have spent the past few months creating a sound for their scenes for the film, each with their own spin.

From the Depths follows the story of a sea turtle, from the depths, coming to shore, and laying their eggs, with the hatchlings making their way back out into the deep.

Having been given some shots and information, the composers got to work creating a sound for Mr Quarrell and Mr Nicol's footage.

Andrew said he creates music through the atmosphere of the image, looking at the subjects within the frame and assigning an instrument and mood to create emotion.

HEAR THE MUSIC: Local composers Justin Todd, Lukaeja Morrison, Andrew Udal are excited about the upcoming performance alongside David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol's From the Depths and Topology's John Babbage. Mikayla Haupt

He said the work of composer of the Jaws score John Williams and the manner in which he interprets animals was a prime example.

Lukaeja said while it was a nerve-racking project, it was super rewarding.

"For me personally the beginning was me just messing around on instruments and trying to find concepts before putting it into software,” he said.

"There are a lot of moments in my score where there would be tiny fish swimming around and all the rest of it and I think there's certain sounds that remind you of animal movements and the world around us.

"I have a lot of quick piano parts for tiny fish and having it all die away when you have the turtle come into the open.”

HEAR THE MUSIC: Local composers Justin Todd, Lukaeja Morrison, Andrew Udal are excited about the upcoming performance alongside David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol's From the Depths and Topology's John Babbage. Mikayla Haupt

While they haven't done anything of this scale before, the young artists all have big plans for a career in the industry and this is just the beginning.

Playing their compositions for From the Depths will be members of the Bundaberg Sinfonietta and Topology, which will take place before Topology's Queensland at Home performance.

Mr Quarrell said this was a great opportunity for a collaboration between local artists and hoped more projects would come from this experience.

After 21 years Topology has become known as one of Queensland's finest arts organisations, ARIA-nominated with 16 albums and countless tours and performances in Australia and overseas.

Topology creative director Christa Powell said: "The Queensland at Home production is by far the largest tour undertaken by Topology.

"By the end of June, we will have worked with communities and students and presented Queensland at Home in 42 towns in regional Queensland,” Ms Powell said.

Each show has included the community whether it be a photographic display, performance of a new composition or poetry reading.

The show will be held at 7pm on February 23, at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. All tickets $10. Under-18s free.