Bundaberg artist helps enhance healthcare

Nicole Wone at the unveiling ceremony explains the inspiration for her artwork.

Nicole Wone at the unveiling ceremony explains the inspiration for her artwork. Katie Hall

LOCAL Aboriginal artist Nicole Wone's artwork was today announced to be featured in a new initiative to help close the gap in healthcare outcomes.

The artwork by Ms Wone of the Gooreng Gooreng and Wadjanburr Yidiny people is titled Healthcare; Nurturing our people, our community.

The acrylic and watercolour painting will be the banner on the new James Cook University (JCU) generalist medical training website.

The website will be a valuable tool for the recruitment of GP registrars to training posts in order to develop cultural and clinical expertise to treat health issues specific to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Nicole Wone at the unveiling of her artwork. Katie Hall

JCU director of general practice training, associate professor Peta-Ann Teague said the site will allow people to identify training posts.

"It includes an interactive map detailing the location for all our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander training posts, as well as access to videos which feature the personal and professional experiences of GP registrars who are already working in partnership with communities to improve health outcomes,” Dr Teague said.

Ms Wone said her painting depicted how healthcare workers used their passion to care for people within their community.

"They (healthcare workers) are giving back to the community that they are part of, ultimately strengthening each person and the community as a whole,” Ms Wone said.

Ms Wone said she felt honoured to be given the opportunity.

"I'm a proud Aboriginal artist - so the artwork I do is really honouring my culture,” she said.

"I feel very honoured on behalf of my people, elders and ancestors to be showcasing in my country.”