Bundaberg and Townsville power bill comparison sparks fury

SEEING RED: Noel Ambler says he pays much more for power in Townsville than in Bundy. Scott Radford-Chisholm

ERGON has been accused of price gouging after a Bundy business owner found he was paying almost a 20 per cent higher rate for electricity in Townsville with the government-owned corporation than he was with privately owned retailer AGL.

An Ergon spokesman said he couldn't comment on AGL's pricing but its billing would be the same in Townsville as in Bundaberg.

Noel Ambler operates Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre and the Townsville Tenpin and Fun Centre at Kirwan.

After calculating his electricity bills at both sites, he found he was paying 27.5c/kWh in Bundaberg compared to 32.8c a kilowatt hour in Townsville.

"In North Queensland we are being gouged by the government-owned energy supplier who has a monopoly and nothing is being done,” he said.

"Plus, if you cannot pay your bill you will be disconnected and put out of business. That is really good for employment in a depressed area.”

Mr Ambler said his electricity costs of about $500 a day were simply unaffordable.

"We are hamstrung when it comes to having extra staff and improving our facility,” Mr Ambler said.

"Ultimately, Ergon is government-owned and should be providing power to both business and private users at an affordable cost.

"Taxpayers' money funded the business. Taxpayers should not be disadvantaged and used as a cash cow.”

An Ergon spokesman said the Queensland Competition Authority set small business prices consistent with the Queensland Government's uniform tariff policy.

"Under this policy, prices for regional small business customers are ... based on the significantly lower costs in southeast Queensland, with the Government providing a subsidy, called a community service obligation, to make up the difference,” he said.

"Ergon Energy Retail is unable to comment on individual customer's bills.”