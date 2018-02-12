Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundaberg and Childers in severe thunderstorm warning

STORM: Childers in the firing line.
STORM: Childers in the firing line. CONTRIBUTED
Mikayla Haupt
by

UPDATE 5.14pm: Bundaberg and Childers are now in the firing line according to BoM's latest warning.

The severe thunderstorm, "likely to produce damaging winds” MAY hit Bundaberg, Childers and Biggenden.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Southeast Coast district.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with damaging winds for the Wide Bay Burnett region.

The strong winds are set to take effect within the next several hours, in areas in Childers, Biggenden, Cherbourg, Murgon and Gympie.

BoM's warning comes on the back of news that the severe to extreme heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the majority of the Queensland coast this week.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail
One in custody, dog missing after Goodwood Rd crash

One in custody, dog missing after Goodwood Rd crash

BUNDABERG police say it is unbelievable no one was seriously injured in a crash on Goodwood Rd tonight.

LETTERS: Why not help a candidate?

HELP OUT: A letter writer says handing out for candidates can be a rewarding experience.

Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Learmonth won't claim seat ahead of ECQ nod

BALLOT: John Learmonth at the ballot draw for the by-election.

Mr Learmonth was still not prepared to claim victory... yet

Homeless man robbed of $400

ROBBED: Bundaberg homeless man, James, sleep near the Anglican Church at Buss Park, he was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Duo charged over alleged grab-and-run

Local Partners