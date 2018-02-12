Bundaberg and Childers in severe thunderstorm warning

STORM: Childers in the firing line.

UPDATE 5.14pm: Bundaberg and Childers are now in the firing line according to BoM's latest warning.

The severe thunderstorm, "likely to produce damaging winds” MAY hit Bundaberg, Childers and Biggenden.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Southeast Coast district.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with damaging winds for the Wide Bay Burnett region.

The strong winds are set to take effect within the next several hours, in areas in Childers, Biggenden, Cherbourg, Murgon and Gympie.

BoM's warning comes on the back of news that the severe to extreme heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the majority of the Queensland coast this week.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to come.