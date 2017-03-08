Bundaberg Airport set to take off under $2.5m upgrade

A $2.5 million project to give the 30-year-old Bundaberg Airport a major facelift is another step closer after Bundaberg Regional Council was given the go-ahead to apply for State Government funding for the plan.

"The airport project involves proposed additions to the runway in two locations for improved passenger and aircraft safety and development of Stage 3 of (the) council's Aviation Precinct which involves eight allotments," Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"Notably, this project initiative will facilitate the possible future construction of a purpose-built home for the Bundaberg-based aero-medical agencies including the Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight."

Cr Dempsey said the council submitted an Expression of Interest under Building Our Regions for more than $4 million to fund improvements to the Bundaberg Airport and to undertake the proposed Burnett Heads Streetscape project.

The council must now provide a detailed application in relation to the two projects.

In May last year, the council released a Bundaberg Airport masterplan for public consultation which encapsulated the council's 10-year vision for the airport.

The plan allows for gradual upgrades to the airport precinct and development opportunities for businesses affiliated with airport operations.

During this period the council will gradually develop the 10.9ha subdivision next to the runway area.

The Burnett Heads Streetscape initiative has a price tag of $5.8 million with its aim to "provide a community hub that is inviting, will promote tourism and drive commercial activity and meet the requirements of future smart city technology", according to the mayor.

The funding is on a 50/50 basis for both projects.