Bundaberg Airport able to share in $5 million fund

Bundaberg Airport is owned by the Bundaberg Regional Council, and has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

BUNDABERG Regional Airport is among 15 Queensland airports able to dip into the State Government’s $5 million regional airport package.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones announced that Bundaberg was eligible for the funding, aimed at encouraging airlines to increase their services.

It is uncertain precisely how this funding will do this but a spokesman for Ms Jones said the money might be used to increase use of services such as through marketing.

It is understood airports in areas significant to the tourism industry were chosen, which is why the Bundaberg airport owned by the local regional council was chosen.

Ms Jones said the funding will encourage job creation in the Bundaberg region, which was needed considering how tourism operators were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can to fast-track Bundaberg’s economic recovery and create jobs for locals,” she said.

“We’ve invested more in flights than any government in Queensland’s history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals.”

“Today’s announcement gives the team at Bundaberg Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region. The flow-on benefits for our community could be massive – providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most.

“This funding will allow thousands more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions of dollars into communities like Bundaberg that rely on tourism.”

The council’s airport and COVID-19 recovery spokesman Greg Barnes said he welcomed any support.

“The airport has been hard hit during the pandemic, with commercial flights reducing from five or six per day on weekdays, to one.”

“We look forward to seeing the detail of this announcement and welcome the opportunity to continue with our ongoing efforts to secure more flights to and from Bundaberg.”