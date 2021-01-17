Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.
Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.
News

Bundaberg 4WD Club ring in new year at campout

BRAD PRAED
17th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Members of the Bundaberg 4WD Club headed to their club’s campsite on the banks of the Kolan River to celebrate the end of what has been a disjointed year in the ability to get out and about in the great outdoors.

Bringing in 2021 at the club campsite.
Bringing in 2021 at the club campsite.

The clubs campsite has seen the edition of a new rainwater tank and an instant hot water system installed to keep in line with our COVID-19 Safe Plan and make camping just a little more civilised.

Members set up to bring in the new year.
Members set up to bring in the new year.

We also had the opportunity to christen our new kayaks that were made possible via the COVID-19 Safe Active Clubs Kickstart grant from the Queensland Government.

The funding was put towards two twin seat kayaks and life jackets that we purchased from Koastal Kayaks, a local Bundaberg Business.

Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.
Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.

Kayaks fitted the requirements of the grant by helping us buy equipment to help deliver quality physical activity experiences – yes, we do more than just sit in our vehicles and drive around.

The start of a new year has plenty of activities planned with our trip calendar starting to fill up with plenty of activities to keep us out of the house.

Peter Budgen out and about.
Peter Budgen out and about.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us by emailing info@bundaberg4wdclub.com, visiting www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        News Police have thanked the community and media for their assistance in locating Marjorie

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland

        ROAD TO SAFETY: Work begins on highway with tragic history

        Premium Content ROAD TO SAFETY: Work begins on highway with tragic history

        News According to TMR data there were 130 crashes recorded on this highway between...

        Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

        Premium Content Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

        News Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were...