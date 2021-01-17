Bundaberg 4WD Club ring in new year at campout

Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.

Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.

Members of the Bundaberg 4WD Club headed to their club’s campsite on the banks of the Kolan River to celebrate the end of what has been a disjointed year in the ability to get out and about in the great outdoors.

Bringing in 2021 at the club campsite.

The clubs campsite has seen the edition of a new rainwater tank and an instant hot water system installed to keep in line with our COVID-19 Safe Plan and make camping just a little more civilised.

Members set up to bring in the new year.

We also had the opportunity to christen our new kayaks that were made possible via the COVID-19 Safe Active Clubs Kickstart grant from the Queensland Government.

The funding was put towards two twin seat kayaks and life jackets that we purchased from Koastal Kayaks, a local Bundaberg Business.

Chris Newth, Colin Sohier and Katelynne and Brad Newth testing out the new Koastal Kayaks.

Kayaks fitted the requirements of the grant by helping us buy equipment to help deliver quality physical activity experiences – yes, we do more than just sit in our vehicles and drive around.

The start of a new year has plenty of activities planned with our trip calendar starting to fill up with plenty of activities to keep us out of the house.

Peter Budgen out and about.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us by emailing info@bundaberg4wdclub.com, visiting www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram