Bundaberg 2017: A year in review

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

IT WAS a mixed bag for the Bundaberg region, with no major natural disasters befalling us in 2017, although there were a few dry months with no rainfall for our farmers and the area was drought declared in March. Then we got hit with some noteworthy thunderstorms.

The political scene was tumultuous with a few controversies, bumps and grinds - particularly the dumping of former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

And for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt there were highs, lows and blows.

He achieved his goal of getting the Cashless Debit Card introduced in 2018 even though it caused grumbles among a few constituents.

And there were those rumoured run-ins with National Party leader Barnaby Joyce amid the loss of his assistant trade portfolio.

Plane crash

The wreck of the light plane that crashed on Middle Island, killing a tourist.

There was human tragedy when a Middle Island plane crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old British woman and badly injured a 21-year-old Irish woman and local pilot Les "Woody” Woodall. The plane was owned by Bruce Rhoades and operated through his business, 1770 Castaway.

Childers lost Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream founded Anthony Mammino in January. Mike Knott BUN301014MAM2

And Childers residents and the business community were saddened by the loss of Anthony Mammino, the creator of Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream empire. Highly regarded and respected, many viewed him as being the person who did a lot to put Childers on the map

Shopping centre sold

North Plaza with 12 speciality tenancies alongside IGA sold for $14 million - a sign that Bundaberg was on the road to recovery following the devastating floods.

Then state development minister Anthony Lynham announced a 6000ha industrial precinct around the Port of Bundaberg. The aim is to turn the port into an industrial powerhouse.

There was sadness, too, with the death of a teenager and A-Grade Turtles rugby union player Tremaine Tairawhtti. Tremaine, 17, was killed by a freight train in North Bundaberg.

Wild gales

In March, gale-force winds and big seas were whipped up by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie as the weather event travelled down the coast but Bundaberg was spared any major flooding.

A yacht did run aground at Moore Park Beach and flash floods did cause some chaos on local roads.

Hayden Peebles (centre) was rescued by Boaz Bragg and Ryan Weekes at Kellys Beach. Mike Knott BUN310317RESCUE3

Beer first

Beer came of age in Bundaberg with a milestone of sorts when The Brewhouse made history by becoming the first business to can commercial beer in the city.

The craft producer hired a US-made, $200,000 portable canning machine and set it up at the Bargara Brewing Co and canned 150 cases of Convict IPA.

Aged care issues in Bundaberg continued to grab headlines following NewsMail stories. Producers from the Channel Ten show The Panel interviewed locals about their experiences with the aged care system.

And craftsman Nobby Clark died, aged 92. Nobby created thousands of wood sculptures including native birds, and mammals. The British-born resident only began his carving at the age of 60.

Rum high

TOAST OF THE TOWN: Bundaberg Rum, the World's Best Rum for the second-straight year. Mike Knott BUN270417RUM4

Bundaberg has the world's best rum - officially. And it was the second consecutive year it achieved world class results.

The Bundaberg Distilling Company was awarded 2017 World Drinks Awards (London), and the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

At the London ceremony Bundaberg Rum was awarded Best Dark Rum in the World for the Master Distillers' Collection Solera, and Australia's Best Gold Rum for Master Distillers' Collection Small Batch.

Personal tragedy struck at Easter when siblings Sarah Walker, 30, and Daniel Walker, 22, were killed in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro after visiting family in Bundaberg.

And Bundaberg's growth was affirmed with the development and opening of the $30 million Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

Record breaker

Rheed McCracken in a sizzling performance in Switzerland became the fastest man in the T34 100m event. The 20-year-old Bundaberg wheelchair athlete set a new world record in his class with a time of 14.95 seconds.

Debate fires up over whether Bundaberg is suited for a cashless welfare card with plenty of comment from welfare recipients, politicians and others within the community.

The State Government agrees to pay $1 million to the daughter of Rebecca Ely after Bundaberg Hospital failed to diagnose an infection that led to her death. An investigation found her life could have been saved if treated with anti-fungal drugs at the time in 2012.

Growth

In June a report shows Bundaberg has one of the best regional growth rates in Australia - with the prediction expected to continue for many years. Its projected growth rate was equal to Darwin, and Gosford on the Central NSW Coast. The positive research came from think tank Regional Australia Institute that believes Bundaberg will have a 3.2 per cent compound annual growth rate up to 2031.

City authorities pronounced Bundaberg as becoming a national leader in the uptake of solar power with the council engaging in clean energy measures and investing in major solar projects. And Bundaberg's Friendly Society Private Hospital released plans to install Australia's largest solar system on a hospital, and Esco began construction of a solar farm at Isis.

Fever

By July mosquitoes had infected 140 locals with diseases this year. Queensland health data showed 117 people living in the Wide Bay health district were diagnosed with Ross River virus in the past seven months. There were also seven cases of dengue fever, 15 cases of the Barmah Forest virus - all of which mosquitoes spread.

Jet flights to Brisbane began in July with Alliance Airlines replacing Virgin's service.

And 48-year-old Eden Kane was ordered to stand trial in the District Court on charges of child kidnapping at Childers and unlawfully detaining a 3-year-old child at South Isis in April 2014. A committal hearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court involved the cross-examination of seven witnesses.

Staff cuts at three nursing facilities in Bundaberg run by Blue Care led to union involvement and a protest, the Bundaberg Rally for the Elderly. The Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union called on all levels of government to ensure aged care providers were held accountable.

Troll caught

Stalker Martin Brown, 21, who hacked into the Facebook accounts of two former school friends and spread lies about them and their families, was convicted and ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and complete 180 hours of unpaid community service work. Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful stalking against two women when he went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court in August.

Bundaberg's landmark Burnett Riverside Motel sold in a multi-million deal after the multi-storey property was advertised for $8.45 million.

Cashless card

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced his electorate would be the fourth national trial site for the controversial cashless welfare card. This will mean people under 35 on Newstart or parenting payments will have 80 per cent of their government benefits put on the card. It is due to begin in the new year.

In September the State Government announced the development of an $18 million bio-refinery project for Bundaberg. Utilitas will move to the Bundaberg East Sewerage Treatment Plant site and convert waste from the nearby Bundaberg Rum Distillery into green electricity for return to the distillery, and biocrude. Thirty jobs are expected to result.

Mystery death

David Llewellyn Rein, 34, was charged with the stabbing murder of his 57-year-old father at a rural family property at Yandaran on September 5. The case will likely go before the Supreme Court in late 2018.

The Blue Water Sports Club at Burnett Heads closed and liquidators were appointed with debts of $250,000. The club had been preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Deadly driver and Hervey Bay-based lawyer, Donald Gayler, 66, was fined $3000 and his licence disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, when his BMW collided with another car on the Bruce Highway - the crash causing the deaths of Bundaberg siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker.

Murder acquittal

Luke Turnbull leaving the Bundaberg Police Station. Mike Knott BUN271017TURNBULL7

In a high-profile Supreme Court trial, a Bundaberg jury found Luke Turnbull, 37, not guilty of the murder of boxer Landon Delinecort, 24, on November 27, 2015. In the verdict on October 27, Mr Turnbull was also found not guilty of his manslaughter; and not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Calvin Delinecort. Mr Turnbull was released after spending two years in custody while held on remand. The verdict was handed down less than an hour after the jury retired to deliberate.

CBD makeover

Design consultant Hassell won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision. Contributed

Bundaberg's CBD will get a $16 million revitalisation in an ongoing project that is expected to be completed by June 2019. The council signed off on the Bundaberg 4670 - Bundaberg CBD Master Plan. It sought input from residents and business owners on their ideas. More than two decades since the last redesign and major works, the intention is to provide traders and shoppers with a modernised precinct. The new document sets put council's vision to link the Burnett River area with the adjacent CBD.

Record storm

A few deluge events led to Bundaberg recording its highest-ever rainfall for October with over 520mm falling in the month. The rainfall with flash flooding meant dozens of call-outs for the SES - in particular a wild storm storm on October 2.

Six men drowned when their sea cucumber trawler capsizes in stormy seas off Seventeen Seventy. Only one member of the seven-man crew survives after the Dianne sank near Middle Island at 7.30pm on October 16. The tight-knit crew was based in Cairns.

Gone

Labor's Leanne Donaldson was defeated in the state election with David Batt taking back the seat of Bundaberg for the LNP.

Ms Donaldson was a one-term member, having won the seat in 2015 from the LNP's Jack Dempsey.

Labor led by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was returned to government.

Marriage

Rainbow too over Bundaberg as Australia voted in favour of same-sex marriage. But for Hinkler constituents the Yes vote was just 50.7% and the No vote 49.3%. Just over 80,500 people voted in the voluntary same-sex survey.

Reshuffle kerfuffle

There was no Christmas cheer for Hinkler MP Ketih Pitt after being dumped from his junior ministerial portfolio in the Prime Minister's cabinet reshuffle amid speculation of a rift between Mr Pitt and deputy prime minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce. Mr Pitt's only comment was that the pair enjoy a professional working relationship.