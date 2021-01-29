Bumper month for new streaming releases

Just because February is a truncated month doesn't mean there's not way too much new stuff landing on the many, many streaming platforms on offer.

First up, don't forget that Disney+ is launching its Star expansion on February 23 with hundreds of new movies and TV shows - and you can find the full list of all those titles over here.

For every other streamer, we've picked out some (OK, many) highlights, while the full tables are below.

The End (Foxtel Now, February 2): Death is never an easy subject, but this Australian dramedy meets it front on. Starring Harriet Walter and Frances O'Connor, the darkly funny and poignant series is the story of a Gold Coast woman who brings her English mother to Australia in an end-of-life clash.

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix, February 5): This visually stunning black-and-white two-hander relationship drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington has touches of John Cassavetes and Mike Nichols, following a young couple over one night as they explore the highs and lows of their love.

Malcolm & Marie was shot during the pandemic lockdown.

Let Them All Talk (Foxtel Now, February 7): Steven Soderbergh boarded the Queen Mary 2 with luminaries Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen with an outline and a two-week transatlantic crossing. The result is this light and delightful dramedy about a writer, a literary agent and an old friendship.

Soulmates (Amazon Prime, February 8): Like an extended episode of Black Mirror, Soulmates is set in a world where science has cracked the answer to who your soulmate is - but does that actually lead to fulfilling relationships? Fifteen years later, six different people look back at whether true love was worth it. The cast includes Sarah Snook, Charlie Heaton and Malin Akerman.

News Of The World (Netflix, February 10): Tom Hanks's first Western role in his long career, it follows a soldier-turned-newsreader in post-US Civil War Texas, as he's charged with reuniting a young girl with her family across a land rife with threats. Directed by Sunday Bloody Sunday and Bourne Ultimatum filmmaker Paul Greengrass.

Wellington Paranormal S3 (SBS On Demand, February 24): This gem of a series was the first spin-off from What We Do In The Shadows and follows the absurd supernatural investigations of a special unit of the Wellington police. The comedy is dry and always hilarious.

Industry is set in a UK investment bank.

Industry (Binge/Foxtel Now, February 1): Super intense, this drama follows a group of graduates at a prestigious London investment bank, all vying for a limited number of permanent positions. It's a scathing portrait of a cutthroat world. The first episode was directed by Lena Dunham.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix, February 12): If you're still invested in the love story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky - and you probably are because they are adorable - then you'll want to see how the trilogy ends. This time, they're facing an uncertain future as high school ends and college beckons.

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime, February 19): Hidden identities, missing girls and a predator looking for redemption underpin this murky thriller from the production team behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing. It stars Lily Rabe as a woman in witness protection with nightmares that could also be memories.

Why Are You Like This? (iview, February 16): Born out of the ABC's Fresh Blood pilot program, the six-episode comedy series follows young Melburnians trying to navigate a world with millions of social landmines. No matter your intentions, you're always only one step away from outrage culture.

All six episodes of Why Are You Like This drops on iview on February 16.

Limetown S1 (SBS On Demand, February 4): Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci star in this adaptation of a popular fictional crime podcast. Biel stars as an investigative radio journalist looking into the disappearance of 300 people from a neuroscience facility.

I Care A Lot (Amazon Prime, February 19): We love nothing more than Rosamund Pike on fire and she brings everything to this role as a guardian in charge of elderly people's assets, which she helps herself to in dodgy but legal ways. But then she scams the wrong person and the game is on.

Clarice (Stan, February 12): Did you ever wonder what happened to Clarice Starling after she stared into the eyes of a monster? The series picks up a year after Silence Of The Lambs and follows Clarice as she returns to the field, hunting other predators and murderers. Stars Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn and Michael Cudlitz.

The Muppet Show (Disney+, February 19): A true classic, all five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ this month, revelling in the bizarre antics of Miss Piggy, Gonzo and the gang, with legendary guest stars including Steve Martin, Diana Ross and Gene Kelly. Need we say more?

Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt) (Foxtel Now, February 20): An Australian coming-of-age rom-com that opened the Queer Screen Festival last year and played the virtual MIFF. It follows a high-schooler whose dead aunt shows up as a ghostly matchmaker.

For All Mankind returns for a second season.

For All Mankind S2 (Apple TV+, February 19): With season two picking up in the mid-1980s, it's the height of the Cold War with the militarisation of space firmly on the agenda. The alternate history sci-fi series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Shantel VanSanten.

Gold Digger S1 (Britbox, February 1): Ben Barnes plays a 35-year-old man who becomes involved with a wealthy 60-year-old divorcee (Julia Ormond). Unsurprisingly, her family are suspicious of his intentions but as it's revealed across six episodes, everyone is hiding something.

Gosford Park (Foxtel Now, February 12): Robert Altman and Julian Fellowes' superb English country house murder mystery starring Helen Mirren, Emily Watson, Ryan Phillippe, Clive Owen and Jeremy Northam has been unavailable on streaming, digital purchase or DVD for a long time so its return to accessibility is worth celebrating.

The First Team (Stan, February 19): From The Inbetweeners creators, this British comedy stars Chris Geere, Will Arnett, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah and Tamla Kari in an ensemble about a trio of young footballers. Given the creative team, you know what to expect - penis jokes and toilet humour.

Balthazar will be streaming on Acorn TV.

Balthazar (Acorn TV, February 1): Shaped in the mould of the irreverent but oh-so-clever detective, Balthazar is a forensic pathologist who can see the crime like few others. With the charismatic Tomer Sisley in the lead, who wouldn't want to solve a few cases with him?

Aftertaste (iview, February 3): Starring Erik Thomson and Rachel Griffiths, this comedy set in the Adelaide Hills is about a celebrity chef who returns home after a tumultuous tenure in one of the world's top restaurants. With the goal of rebuilding his career, he now also has a new helper, his pastry-chef niece.

Elizabeth Is Missing (Foxtel Now/Fetch, February 28): An elderly woman with Alzheimer's is distraught when her friend Elizabeth fails to meet her, but no one believes her. So she sets out to solve the mystery of the disappearance, which also evokes a personal tragedy from decades earlier.

Responsible Child (Britbox, February 8): Inspired by real-life events, this drama is the story of a 12-year-old boy arrested for the killing of his abusive stepfather and tried as an adult, raising the question, just when is someone criminally responsible?

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+, February 5): The sometimes-intrepid beagle and his fuzzy yellow friend Woodstock are back for a new series of adventures on Apple TV+, and there will be pop-ins from Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty and more.

