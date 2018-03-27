PACKED OUT: Bundy ready for bumper 'royal' holiday season

EASTER AT WOODGATE: Holiday crowds enjoying the day at the fair last year.

EASTER holidays in Bundaberg are fit for a king - or a future one at least.

The Rum City will be buzzing during the two-week school break with accommodation providers already boasting a 90-100 per cent occupancy.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said tourism reports from around the region were looking positive, despite the recent end of the turtle season.

Ms Reid said she was looking forward to a busy school holiday period with lots of events around the region to entertain the community and visitors.

"On top of this we are expecting around 5000 people at Bundaberg Rum for the Community Open Day with HRH Prince Charles's visit," Ms Reid said.

The prince will travel here on April 6, attending a community festival celebration at the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery, to be hosted by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I am delighted His Royal Highness will be able to hear firsthand stories of the brilliant resilience and recovery of Bundaberg, which has triumphed over its share of adversity in recent years," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Reid said many accommodation properties were saying that the second week of the holidays was a little quieter and she suspected visitors were waiting to see what the weather was doing.

"Traditionally the later part of the holidays fills up with last-minute bookings," she said.

"The tourism industry and our supporting businesses are ready to welcome visitors and deliver extraordinary experiences for holidaymakers."

As the weekend approaches it's not only the buns that will be crossed - caravan park managers across the region are crossing their fingers in hope for good weather.

Bargara Beach Caravan Park managers Maureen Tomas and Ray Timperley said the park was almost fully booked for the peak camping weeks, the Easter school holidays.

Ms Tomas said the two-week school break saw lots of families come to the stay by the beach before it started to cool down for winter.

"We have returning guests who come to catch up and relax with families," she said.

"Not too many of our Easter visitors had to travel too far with most of them from between Rockhampton and Brisbane."

She said everything was in place and ready for the influx of visitors in the coming days, with the weather the only thing they had to watch now.

"We have a lot to offer here, from the new beach volleyball to the renovated kitchen," Ms Tomas said.

Other events drawing in the community and tourists include Travel the Globe like Bert Hinkler, at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation on April 11, and the Easter at Woodgate Fair and Market on April 2.