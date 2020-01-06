Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Parenting premium_icon BUMPER GALLERY: Beautiful Bundaberg babies

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News

News premium_icon TOO CUTE: 57 photos of Bundy pets getting festive

Jess Stockwell shared this image.

News FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

Ashleigh Stoll: Makenzie Symons graduated kindy at Lead Bargara.

News premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: 50+ graduates making Bundy proud

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Bargara's Christmas carols 2019

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 Bundaberg love stories

News

News premium_icon Annual Bethlehem Live event comes back for another...

Ronda Rooskov shared this foggy photo of the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

News premium_icon READER FOG PHOTOS: Why this morning was such a...

Police are hoping members of the public can help identify these jewellery items.

Crime STOLEN JEWELLERY: Do you know who these items belong...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

News

News premium_icon OH BABY! 50 of Bundy's adorable bubs

News

News premium_icon 45 PHOTOS: Bundy's kids get into the Christmas...

Education premium_icon PHOTOS: Monto State High’s formal 2019

News

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: 10 fantastic prom photos through the...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon Gin Gin High 2019 formal photos

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

News

News premium_icon Photos from Bundy's 2019 gem fair

News

News premium_icon RACE DAY GLAM: Photos of our fashionistas over five...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

Parenting

BUMPER GALLERY: Beautiful Bundaberg babies

by
6th Jan 2020 2:58 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S certainly no shortage of cute babies in the Bundaberg region. 

We asked readers to share snaps of their news arrivals and received plenty of responses. 

Photos will appear in the NewsMail where space permits. 

If you have a photo to share, email editorial@news-mail.com.au. 

babies children parenting
Bundaberg News Mail