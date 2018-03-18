Menu
IN THE FIELDS: Katrin Rosse inspects the sunflowers being grown for Mother's Day at Robertson Flower Farm.
Bumper flower season on the way

18th Mar 2018 4:58 PM

MOTHER'S Day may be in the back of some people's minds but for a Bundaberg flower company getting in early is what it's all about.

Robertson Flower Farm is getting set for a bumper season which begins next month.

Moving to Bundaberg from Tasmania 16 years ago was the right choice for owner Adam Robertson who spoke with the NewsMail in the lead-up to one of the biggest flower days of the year.

Mr Robertson said there were a number of popular choices when it came to the stemmed gift for our mums.

From lilies, sunflowers to chrysanthemums, the Bargara Rd florist will have you covered.

The flower farmer said this year was looking better than last, when the region was battered by storms and ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Mr Robertson said the famous Friday's Flower will return to the roadside within two-three weeks and will running until October.

