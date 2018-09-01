Bumper day at the races today

Bundaberg horse Davey will be recognised today ahead of racing at Ulton Race Day in Bundy.

Bundaberg horse Davey will be recognised today ahead of racing at Ulton Race Day in Bundy. Paul Donaldson BUN180317RACE4

RACING: Bundaberg trainer Darryl Gardiner will receive a special honour later today during the next race meet of the year at Thabeban Park.

The Bundaberg Race Club will host the Ulton Race Day, which is a five-race program and the third last meet of the year.

The club on the day will also recognise those who have succeeded in the previous meets from the last 12 months.

Gardiner, for the third year in a row, has won the best trainer of the year after another strong season on track.

The Bundy-based trainer won seven races in Bundy and has already won a further two this season at the track at the last race meet on July 28, the Haifa Bundy Cup.

Overall, according to Racing.com, Gardiner has won 413 races in his career spanning 24 years.

Gardiner won't be the only one honoured, with jockey Jason Hoopert to be named as jockey of the year and Davey named as horse of the year.

Davey, trained by Bundaberg's David Deans, won three races during the calendar year on May 8, March 17 and December 9.

The six-year-old Gelding has continued that form this season with a win during the last meet as well.

The horse is in action today in race three, the NAB Open over 1090m.

The club will also announce the Warren Stradling Memorial Award, which recognised the most outstanding contribution to Bundy racing.

The award is donated by former NewsMail sports editor and Order of Australia recipient Vince Habermann.

On track, there are 39 horses entered in the five races.

This includes 11 in race four, the Morgans Benchmark 50 handicap over 1212m.

"To get 11 almost never happens,” BRC race coordinator Shanyn Limpus said.

"It looks to be a good race day and we've had massive bookings for it.

"There's also no excuses with the weather, which looks set to be perfect at 29 degrees.”

Gardiner leads the charge with entries with eight including four in the Morgans Benchmark race.

The Bundy trainer doesn't have an entry in the main race, the Ulton Wealth Management benchmark over 1600m, which has seven horses.

Fellow Bundy trainer Mary Hassam is favourite with her horse Ruby Ray.

Gates open at 11am with the first race at 1.15pm.

Form guide is below

RACE 1 - 1.15pm - MYOB CLASS 850M

Barry's tip - 1. LIL RUBY ROSE, 2. MISS MANEUVER 3. AIR TO SPARE

MISS MANEUVER (L. Cronan, B'berg): At second run back from a spell was a sound 4th Gladstone 850m Cl B last start Aug 11. Should be on the improve and rates well from a good draw.

LIL RUBY ROSE (C. Vick, Gympie): Followed an easy Nanango 1000m maiden win with a sound 3rd Gympie 1170m Cl B Aug 18. Tends to get back and run on so suited this bigger track. Has strong claims.

SOLGAZE (L. Anderson, Wondai): Followed a Thangool 800m maiden win July 21 at first run this area before last start 5th here 850m BM 50 behind Pearl's Lad. This looks easier and has to be included in the chances.

AIR TO SPARE (G. Richardson, Nanango): Followed a handy 2nd to Need Finance, Gladstone 850m Cl B with a 4/9 Rockie 1100m Cl 1 Aug 23. First start on the sand but merits consideration.

MISS SABATINI (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Scored a narrow win in a Gladstone 1000m Maiden Aug 11 before last start 6/12 Gympie 1170m Cl B. Could be in the finish.

DODGIES WAY (C. Rogers, Roma): Well beaten all recent starts including Gympie and Roma - others make more appeal.

LIFES A WITCH (A. Hayward, Gympie): Maiden galloper who was last start 3rd to Lil Ruby Rose Nanango 1000m maiden. Preferred in something easier.

RACE 2 - 1.55pm - THE ULTON CUP MAIDEN 1090M

Barry's tips - 1. BIG SHAKA, 2. MIGHTY HEART, 3. TIGER STYKE

BIG SHAKA (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Former Vic. galloper who was 4th Pakenham 1200m maiden a few starts back. Has raced well 3 Rockie starts only outings since coming north being 4th there 1300m two runs back. Yet to start on his home track but a repeat of Rockie form would put him right in the finish of this.

BRILLIANT MISTAKE (A. Hayward, Gympie): Well beaten in Class B company Nanango and Gympie last three runs. This is easier but needs to improve.

CIMARRON KID (M. Bailey, Gympie): Well beaten Gympie 1030m last start Aug 18 after 6/7 here 1090m maiden. May be tested again.

MIGHTY HEART (G. Parker, Gympie): Improved run last start when 4th Gympie 1030m at first outing on the sand. Should be in the finish.

NEW KINTARO (L. Kiernan, Gladstone): former Vic. who resumed from a spell for 6/8 Gladstone 1000m Aug 11. May need more racing.

NO PANTS NANCE (K. Munce, Gympie): Well beaten at racing debut Aug 18 when 10/11 Gympie1030m maiden.

TIGER STRYKE (K. Geran, Cal.): At third start this area was a sound 3rd Gympie 1030m Aug 18. Appeals as an improver and merits strong consideration.

RACE 3 - 2.40pm - NAB OPEN 1090M

Barry's tips - 1. CANID, 2. AL'S BRIEF, 3. MIA HOST

CRAIGLEA PISTOL (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Beat Al's Briefs in first up win of the 1090m Lightning here two runs ago but then only 7/7 Gladstone 1194m Newmarket. Seems to race best fresh and may need to lead.

CANID (G. Richardson, Nanango): This is harder than impressive last start Gympie win in a 1030m BM 60 beating Overload and Lease of Life. Smart galloper who will tke tossing.

AL'S BRIEFS (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Followed a good 2nd here to Craiglea Pistol 1090m with 3rd Eljay Atom Gladstone 1194m. Always a threat on this track qnd will be running on strongly in the straight.

MIDNIGHT CURFEW (S. Parsons, Tiaro): Only 5th Gladstone 1194m last start aftert 6/7 here behind Craiglea Pistol. This is not much easier.

MIA HOST (D. Rideout, Thangool):Has good recent form with a last start Gladstone 2nd 1194m behind Eldym after 4th Rockie1100m BM60. Won there over1050m4 runs ago. First time here but has to be considered.

DAVEY (D. Deans, B'berg): Has won 5of 8 here including last three on end in restricted company. Steps up in class here but still hard to beat on Bundaberg record.

BIG BRITCHES (C. Rogers, Roma): Well beaten Roma 1200m 0 - 60 last start after unplaced runs Charleville and Cunnamulla. This looks tougher.

RACE 4 - 3.25pm - MORGANS BM 50 1212M

Barry's tips - 1. LADY SELKIE, 2. OVERLOAD, 3. LEASE OF LIFE

LADY SELKIE (B. Harden, Cal.): Battled on strongly last start for 2nd Alpenglow Gympie 1470m BM 55 Aug 18 after 11/11 Cal 1200m. Likes the sand and has to be a good chance.

BERNIE'S DESERT (C. Rogers, Roma): Handy 3rd Cunnamulla 1200m BM 45 in June after 8/11 Charleville 1000m. Unknown this surface.

OVERLOAD (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Always thereabouts in his races including a good Gympie 2nd Canid Aug 18 over 1030m when ran home well. Has won here over this trip and likely to be right in the finish.

BLOOMIN' ARRY (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Impressed with an easy 6 length win in a1090m maiden here last month. This is a much tougher assignment however.

SNITZIOLA (T Hong, Gympie): Fair 4th Gympie 1170m a few runs back but recent efforts have been below his best.

LEGAL STATURE (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Lightly raced of late - did not show up last start here when 8/10 here over 850m. Better this trip but strikes a good field to-day.

LUCKY TICKET (B. Murray Eidsvold): Coming back from Gympie 4th in the 1470m Muster Cup most recent run and place may be best he can do.

LEASE OF LIFE (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Ran on well for Gympie 3rd 1030m last start and could appreciate this trip.

OUR ROCK O'REILLY (G. Richardson, Nanango): Recent 3rd Dalby1200m BM 55 indicates some chance here if handless this track first time on the sand.

HIDDEN ANGEL (K. Afford, Kilkivan):Has had no luck when well beaten three recent runs since winning a 1030m Chinchilla Class B.

LUCIFER'S ANGEL (D. Schultz, Gladstone): This looks harder than last start when 3rd Dingo1200m BM 45. Has won on this track and has more claims than some.

RACE 5 - 4.15pm - ULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT BM 55 1600M

Barry's tips - 1. RUBY RAY, 2. JACARANDA PRINCE, 3. EMPRESS ZHAO

SHORTSPRESSO (D. Rideout, Thangool): Chance here on last start Gladstone win 1517m BM 55 a couple of runs after 2nd in a Thangool 1200m BM 50.

RUBY RAY (M. Hassam, B'Berg): Has not raced since May 5 when 3rd to Clouds this track and distance. Ran 2nd Rockie 1600m last prep. And usually goes well fresh.

JACARANDA PRINCE (C. Rogers , Roma): Fair 4th Cunnamulla1400m BM 65 last run and battled on well Gympie 2nd 1470m July 21 and Roma 4th 1640m 28 July. Should handle this track - rates highly.

THIS IS LIVIN' (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Unplaced here and Gympie last two.

LIFE BE IN IT (S. Evans, B'Berg): Winner of Gympie 1170m Cl B and 1470m BM 50 beating Jacaranda Prince a few runs back but only 7/11 there last outing 1470m BM 55. This trip should suit.

EMPRESS ZHAO (K. Sempf, Cal.): Sound Kilcoy 3rd 1900m last outing and looks suited this track and distance.

GOOD LUCK CHARLIE (C. Rogers, Roma): Hard to have on recent efforts Cunnamulla and Roma.