Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Brian Cassidy.
Crime

Bumper day: 51 people expected in Bundaberg courts today

Rhylea Millar
4th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
IT’S a bumper day at the Bundaberg courthouse today.

As well as more than 40 people appearing in Magistrates Court, there are nine people set to appear in Supreme Court, which is sitting in Bundaberg today.

Supreme Court list

Luke Kenneth Lammi

Thuy Ngoc Nguyen

Jamie Paul Norris

Jacob Bradley Box

Timothy Roy Evans

Emma-Lee Schiffke

Daniel Wayne Hepburn

David Llewellyn Rein

Aaron James Fritz

Bundaberg Magistrates Court list

Anderson, James Brodie

Bing, Jason Peter

Blee, Jesse Dean

Boyd, Aimee Caitlin

Bramley, Sammie-Joe Dawn

Catlin-Smith, Tamicka-Jane Page

Cheng, Stephen John

Clarke, Nathan James Arthur

David, James Kila

Dickson, Geoffrey William Kenneth

Dittmann, Christopher James Anthon

Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John

English, Julie Anne

Evans, Jaleel Steven

Gleeson, Douglas Jan

Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne

Herbert, Isaac Joel

Keighran, Susan Jane

Lutz, Gary Leslie

Moras, Jesse Steven

Morley, Samuel Phillip

Must, Clinton John

Nash, Michael James

Oneill, Kylie Elizabeth

Paku, Shay-T-Neil

Pershouse, Adrian Lee

Porter, Jason William

Price, Emily Alice

Price, Robert Benjamin

Restell, Matthew Dee

Rewald, Frances Irene

Rose-Kello, Zachary James

Snodgrass, Brett Laurence Michael

Splitt, Chantell

Steinhardt, Aaron Joseph

Stewart, Todd Anthony

Sullivan, Tamieka Angela Maree

Traube Kane, George David

Warwick, Karsandra Helen Lee

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd

Woloch-Ehlers, Jareth Kyle

Zikos, Melanie Xanthoula

