Bummer! Bundy Bum Nuts gone, but not for long

WHAT A BUMMER: Bundy Bum Nuts has been forced to rebrand.

WHAT'S in a name? That which we call an egg, by any other name would taste as good ... right?

And fortunately enough this is true when it comes to Bundy Bum Nuts.

The free-range egg company has been "forced” to change its name because of a trademark.

Owners Adam and Kate Giles took to social media on Tuesday night to inform customers about the end of the "bum nut”.

"The time has come where we are being forced to change our name due to trademark issues, so it is with sadness we have to say goodbye to Bundy Bum Nuts,” the post read.

"However, whenever things come to an end there is always a new beginning and we aren't going anywhere.”

Supporters replied saying the name would be hard to beat and offered alternatives like Kate's Kackleberries and others posted messages to stay positive.

Trademarks are used to distinguish the goods or services of a trader from those of other traders and must be registered to provide rights under the Trade Marks Act 1995.

The owner of a registered trademark has the exclusive right to use the trademark for the goods and services for which it is registered.

A registered trademark can protect words, symbols, letters, numbers, names, signatures, phrases, sounds, smells, shapes and aspects of packaging, or a combination of these items.

Registration of a business name does not create any enforceable rights in the name, nor does it entitle the business owner to use the name as a trademark without the risk of infringing the rights of others.

Trademarks are valuable assets as they may be registered for an unlimited number of 10-year terms, provided the renewal fees are paid.

Mrs Giles told the NewsMail it would only be a matter of weeks until the rebranded eggs were on breakfast plates around Bundy.

So for the chickens at Bundy Bum Nuts the sky is not falling and a new name is on the cards.

The business will continue to supply its retail outlets and businesses as normal.

"We are extremely thankful for your support and patronage over the years and look forward to continuing to produce the premium pasture-raised free-range eggs that you know and love,” Mrs Giles said.