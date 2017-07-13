Bum Nuts gone but eggs still the same

New name for Bundaberg eggs.

DON'T worry if you can't find Bundy Bum Nuts on the shelves at the shops - the company has changed its name.

Owners Adam and Kate Giles took to social media last week to inform customers about the impending change and yesterday revealed the moniker they chose.

The Gileses have renamed their company Burnett Downs Pastured Eggs.

The change came after the couple and the owners of Bum Nuts Australia, which had previously allowed them to use the name, decided to part ways.

Burnett Downs Pastured Eggs now has a new Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/ burnettdownspasturedeggs.