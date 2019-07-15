Bum bag bandits in break and enter

The bum bag bandits make off with goods from Rebel Sports.

POLICE are seeking information following a break and enter at Rebel Sports at 2.30am on Wednesday, July 3.

Two men used a motor vehicle to ram the front door of the Johanna Blvd business.

The men used the broken door to get into the building and stole clothing and bum bags.

CCTV footage reveals that one man has a tattoo on his calf.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information relating to the break and enter and they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901275549.