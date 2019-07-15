Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bum bag bandits make off with goods from Rebel Sports.
The bum bag bandits make off with goods from Rebel Sports. Contributed
Offbeat

Bum bag bandits in break and enter

Crystal Jones
by
15th Jul 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking information following a break and enter at Rebel Sports at 2.30am on Wednesday, July 3.

Two men used a motor vehicle to ram the front door of the Johanna Blvd business.

The men used the broken door to get into the building and stole clothing and bum bags.

CCTV footage reveals that one man has a tattoo on his calf.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information relating to the break and enter and they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901275549.

break ins business crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TOURISM DRIVER: Mega Bruce Hwy project to put town on map

    premium_icon TOURISM DRIVER: Mega Bruce Hwy project to put town on map

    Business TOURISM numbers are set to skyrocket, as a motel-style development is in the works.

    • 15th Jul 2019 10:39 AM
    Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    premium_icon Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    Crime Man told to avoid youths after sexual conversations

    PHOTOS: Tigers slip past hawks

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tigers slip past hawks

    Sport Hopes to see women's competition grow

    OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    premium_icon OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    Opinion 'This is no time for the government to play the hero'