Bullying of our kids is pushing a surge in home schooling

Tracie Young and daughter Ruby, who is now homeschooled after relentless bullying at school. Picture: Annette Dew

VICIOUS bullying is driving hundreds of Queensland kids out of the classroom, with a record number of parents choosing to homeschool their children in a desperate bid to protect them.

More than 2500 Queensland children are now educated at home - more than double the figure of five years ago - according to official Government figures.

Experts say the surge is being fuelled by a bullying crisis in Queensland schools, with a growing number of frustrated parents turning themselves into teachers because they have run out of options.

Stuart Chapman, from Accelerate Christian Home Schooling, said his organisation was being contacted almost daily by parents who are not even religious.

"Bullying is now the most common reason given to start education at home," he said.

Ten years ago most of his clients were large religious families homeschooling all of their children, now only about a quarter of his clients are especially religious, and often only one child is homeschooled because of problems at schools.

Education expert Rebecca English, with the Queensland University of Technology, said her research revealed a growing number of parents were turning to homeschooling "accidentally".

"For many families, it's a diagnosis, often of autism, giftedness, or even ADHD. For others, it's sustained and repeated bullying," Dr English said.

"Families often report bullying in their reasons for choosing home education."

9-year-old Ruby has mild autism which her mum says made her a target of bullies at school. Picture: Annette Dew

Morayfield mother Tracie Young said she had no regrets about pulling nine-year-old daughter Ruby out of the local primary school last year.

Ms Young said she made the decision after Ruby, who suffers from mild autism, began saying she hated herself and wanted to die.

"It's sad when you have to take your child out of school, because it is like the bully wins again," she said.

"But I've heard about little kids who take their own lives, and I had to take that seriously. I didn't want her to be totally broken by the time she hit high school."

After almost a year of homeschooling, Ms Young said Ruby was beginning to get her confidence back and was enjoying learning again.

Sue Wright from the Australian Homeschool Network, a nationwide support group for parents, said some parents felt they have no other choice.

"We did a survey early last year and found 60 per cent of our members had been in traditional school at some point, and in almost 25 per cent of cases, it (homeschooling) was a last resort."

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg says homeschooling outcomes can be positive for children who have become fearful of going to school due to bullying.

Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg said for children who were moved from school to school because of issues with bullying, homeschooling could be a positive alternative.

"If they have become quite fearful of school, homeschooling is a good option," Dr Carr-Gregg said.

The Queensland Department of Education does not collect information on why parents choose to homeschool their child.

A spokeswoman said all parents who homeschool must report to the Government annually about their child's progress.

Queenslander Amy “Dolly” Everett took her own life in January after being bullied online.

PM ISSUES A PLEA TO PRINCIPALS

THE death of a Queensland schoolgirl has sparked Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to make a plea to every school principal in the country to take more action against bullying.

In an unusual move, Mr Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham have written to school principals urging them to sign up to the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence on March 16.

Just half of Queensland's 1500 schools have signed up to date, as Mr Turnbull urged all schools and students to take part.

The Turnbull Government will today announce $1.37 million will be spent over three years to support the National Day of Action and related "student wellness initiative", including support service website bullyingnoway.gov.au.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham has joined the PM in writing to Australian schools to join the National Day of Action against Bullying. Picture: Jason Sammon

Queensland schoolgirl Amy 'Dolly' Everett took her own life on January 3 after being bullied online.

In Queensland, 796 schools have signed up to the day of action, as well as 406,164 individual students, out of almost 800,000.

But in the letter, Mr Turnbull will urge more to get on board. "Together we can reduce the incidence of bullying, whether inside the school gate or online, and eliminate it wherever we can," he said in the letter.

He said registered schools would be provided with resources for activities and lesson plans.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.