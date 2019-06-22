Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isiaah Richardson brings the ball down the court for Bundaberg.
Isiaah Richardson brings the ball down the court for Bundaberg. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Bulls to charge towards rivals in CQBL competition

Shane Jones
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: One of the most intimidating things in this world is being chased by a Bull full of rage.

It happens every year with the running of the Bulls in Spain.

Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin admits Hervey Bay might face its own version of that tonight when the sides face in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

The unbeaten Bulls in the competition face Hervey Bay after losing to Rockhampton by 38 points last week in a practice match.

The side got belted according to Catlin and now it wants to fight back this week.

"It didn't go well,” he said.

"We're not happy with ourselves.

"We had a really good training sessions with lots of attitude to get ourselves back up again.”

Catlin said the Hurricanes better be prepared for a side ready to play. The sides face each other in Hervey Bay.

In the women's competition, Bundaberg will travel to Gladstone to take on the Power, aiming to remain unbeaten in the competition just like the mens.

bundaberg bears bundaberg bulls central queensland basketball league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CHILL FACTOR: Bundy wakes up to cold snap

    premium_icon CHILL FACTOR: Bundy wakes up to cold snap

    Weather THE mercury in Bundaberg fell to 7.3 degrees at 6.30 this morning, but the apparent temperature felt like a much cooler 2.4 degrees.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 11:30 AM
    Woman threatened taxi with knife, bashed hotel receptionist

    premium_icon Woman threatened taxi with knife, bashed hotel receptionist

    Crime Drunk stunt ends in jail sentence for mother-of-three

    Do you think this a funnel-web spider?

    premium_icon Do you think this a funnel-web spider?

    News A SUSPECTED funnel-web spider photo is turning heads

    OPINION: Australia is no longer the land of a fair go

    premium_icon OPINION: Australia is no longer the land of a fair go

    Opinion 'Closer to home things are a little dire'