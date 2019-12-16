Bulls power to the top Division for state titles

TOP SHOW: Bundaberg’s Malachi Frisby looks to find a pass over Gladstone’s Seth Collins during the Central District Carnival in Rockhampton on Sunday. The side won the tournament. Picture: Nick Kossatch

BASKETBALL: They came, they saw and the Bundaberg Bulls conquered.

Now bring on the rest of the state.

The Bundaberg Bulls will take on the best under-18 players in the state after qualifying for Division 1 for next month’s state titles after winning the Central District Carnival.

The side entered the final round, level on wins with Gladstone for first and needing to win all matches including one on Sunday against the Power.

Bundaberg started with a 116 to 62 win over Emerald before beating Rockhampton 92 to 74 on Saturday to fulfil the first requirement.

The Bulls then defeated Gladstone 69 to 56 to secure the vital ladder lead heading into their final contest of the competition.

Bundaberg wrapped up top spot and a Division 1 berth with another large win over Emerald by 47 points.

“It was a really good improvement from our first CDC,” Bulls coach Kyle Faulkner said.

“We improved defensively a lot.” The proof is in how many points the Bulls allowed against Gladstone.

In the first match, a loss, it was more than 100, before the side held Gladstone to 83, 65 and 56 in the last three contests respectively.

“We did a better job on containing defence,” Faulkner said.

“A better job team rebounding and trying to match it with Gladstone in height and size.”

Faulkner said he was proud of the team getting to Division 1, but the challenge was now ahead of them.



The players will have to be at their best to match the best in the state.

“We’ve got a really good group of kids, plenty of bottom age ones, so it will be really exciting next year,” he said.

“It will be a tough competition. “We’ll struggle size wise but the boys’ energy and effort will be up there to compete.”

The draw was released yesterday with Bundaberg entered in Pool B.

The side will take on the Northside Wizards 1, Gold Coast Waves, Cairns Marlins, Brisbane Capitals Gold and the RedCity Roar.

The tournament starts on January 15 on the Gold Coast.