Bulls Masters in talks with Heat star to visit Bundy

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn could be coming to Bundaberg next month.

CRICKET: The Bulls Masters admit it is a long shot to get Chris Lynn to the Rum City but are not giving up without a fight.

The association confirmed talks are underway with the Brisbane Heat Big Bash League captain to come to the region next month when the Bulls Masters visit.

The Bulls Masters will be playing an invitation XI from Bundaberg on March 2 at Salter Oval and also visit schools during the week they are here.

Lynn could join other big names including Andrew Bichel, Andrew Symonds, Darren Lehmann and Jimmy Maher who have been confirmed for the trip.

Sources close to the NewsMail believe Lynn is almost certain to visit the region to join the Bulls Masters.

At this stage it is unknown what his role could be.

The Bulls Masters were less than optimistic.

"It's definitely been floated,” Bulls Masters media and promotions manager Matt Hogan said.

"It's a long shot at this stage.

"It's going to be tough to get him over the line.”

Hogan said there was one reason why it was tough to get Lynn.

"There are timetable conflicts with him,” he said.

"We haven't given up.

"But we've got another big name lined up to potentially replace Lynn if we can't get him.”

The conflict is with another competition that Lynn could be competing in at the same time the Bulls Masters are in Bundaberg.

A decision is expected to be released later this week as Bulls Masters release the final batch of names that will be visiting the Rum City.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association will then name its invitational XI for the clash.

The Bulls Masters will be in the region from February 27 to March 3, which includes a gala dinner on March 1 that will feature former Australian players Laura Geitz and Allan Langer in netball and rugby league respectively.