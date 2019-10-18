Bulls hope young gun can spark misfiring line-up

IF you are having trouble scoring centuries why not recruit someone who recently scored three in one innings?

Queensland's cricket selectors have adopted this logic when they promoted highly-rated young batsman Bryce Street to make his first-class debut for the Bulls in Friday's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at the Gabba.

Left-hander Street, 21, this month made a staggering 345 against Victoria in a Second XI game in Brisbane to go with the 12 Premier Cricket centuries that had him knocking on the door of first-class selection.

The Sandgate-Redcliffe batsman replaces Sam Heazlett who broke a finger after being struck at training.

"His 345 was unbelievable,'' said Bulls coach Wade Seccombe.

"That would have taken me two seasons to get that many. He has performed in Premier cricket and Second XI cricket. He is a great kid and smart kid who is going about things the right way.''

Street has been watched closely by the selectors for several seasons and is a winner of the Bill Brown medal for outstanding promise displayed in district cricket.

For all the promise of Queensland's top order the chastening fact that the Bulls scored just one Sheffield Shield century between them last season is a stinging reminder that more is expected of them.

Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja have two Shield matches left to try and nail a place in Australia's first Test team against Pakistan at the Gabba with Burns believed to be ahead at the moment.

Usman Khawaja needs some runs against South Australia to push his Test claims.

"Usually when one person scores a century at the Gabba we are in a pretty good position,'' Khawaja said.

"But the harder you try and get a hundred the harder it gets.''

Seccombe admits the century drought is overdue to break.

"If you look at our performances last year they were not up to scratch,'' Seccombe said.

"Everyone is well aware of that. You cannot question their desire or work ethic. It is all there.

"They just have to go on and convert. There was a stat in the back half of last season that we had more 50s than anyone in the competition but we failed to go on and make big scores.''