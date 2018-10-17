Bulls have work to do after Central District Carnival start

The under-18 Bundaberg team that started the Cental District Carnival last weekend in Hervey Bay.

The under-18 Bundaberg team that started the Cental District Carnival last weekend in Hervey Bay. Contributed

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bulls under-18 team will need a lot of things to go their way to qualify for division 1 again at the state titles.

The Bulls had mixed results in the opening round of the Central District Carnival in Hervey Bay last weekend that qualifies the team for the titles.

Bundaberg competes against other teams from the region with the top ranked team in each age group qualifying for division 1 at the state titles.

The Rum City, for the first in years, made it earlier this year as they finished 12th.

But now they face a test to make next year's titles in the top tier after finishing third in the first round of the CDC.

The Bulls won three games out of the five, losing to Gladstone and Rockhampton who finished first and second respectively.

Bundy started the carnival on Saturday with a 98-62 win against Maryborough before falling to Gladstone 76-52.

The Rum City then defeated Emerald 82-38 before losing to Rockhampton 77-74 on Sunday.

In a thrilling contest, Bundaberg almost came back from 20 points down in the third term to stun the Cyclones.

The Bulls got to a point behind Rockhampton, as Connor Gray made two free throws to put the score at 75-74, but it wasn't enough as the opposition held on.

The loss puts Bundaberg in a tough position.

The side is two wins behind Gladstone and now travel to the Port City for next round.

Bundaberg needs to beat Gladstone and Rockhampton, and beat the other teams again, to stand any chance of qualifying for the top division.

Bundaberg will travel to Gladstone on November 3-4 before hosting the final round on November 24-25.

Meanwhile, the Bears in under-18 lost to Rockhampton in Rocky in their first match.