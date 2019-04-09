Bulls focus on getting out of its pool

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls under-16 coach Jamie Irvine is convinced his side can cope at the state titles without one of its starters.

The Doyle family in Bundaberg must have ran over cats or walked under ladders because for Harry and Fletcher they have had no luck.

Harry was forced to miss the under-18 state titles earlier this year for the Bulls with a knee injury and now his brother is out of the U16s that start today.

The Bulls will compete in Division 2 in Pool A at the titles that will be held in Logan.

"He broke his leg,” Irvine, his coach, said.

"He was going to be in my starting five so it definitely throws a punch into our plans.”

But don't think for a second this side can't win without Fletcher, despite him being a valuable part of the team.

"The side has been training really well, learning all our set plays,” Irvine said.

"I'm hoping my son Dan Irvine in defence and Lachlan Storey and Sam Royan in defence and attack can step up to fill the void.

"I'm fairly confident the boys will step up.”

Bundaberg is in a pool with Ipswich, Caboolture, Brisbane Capitals Silver, Townsville and South West Metro Pirates.

Irvine said the side was capable of getting a medal but needed to get out of the pool first.

"It's going to be a pretty competitive competition,” he said.

"But we should make top two (in the pool).

"The boys have played together for three to four years and we won gold in 2017 in under-14 Division 2 so they know how to do it.”

The Bulls start its campaign at 8am today against Ipswich.

The Bears under-16 side also starts its titles this morning in Division 2 against Gold Coast.