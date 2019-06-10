Bulls fall short in 47th Battalion title chase

ON THE RUN: Wide Bay Bull and Bundaberg's Tom Morcom (left) leads the pack against the Central Queensland Capras on Saturday .

ON THE RUN: Wide Bay Bull and Bundaberg's Tom Morcom (left) leads the pack against the Central Queensland Capras on Saturday . Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: It was a frustrating weekend for the Wide Bay Bulls at home in the 47th Battalion at Salter Oval.

But there were some positives along the way.

The Wide Bay under-13 team, consisting of more than a dozen Bundy players, performed the best of all the Bulls in the five age groups.

They were the only team to win a game with the others in under-14 girls, under-16 girls, under-14 boys and under-16 boys failing to win a game and ending the 47th Battalion last in their group.

The under-13 Bulls started their campaign with a 22-18 win over the Western Mustangs before falling 12-4 to the Central Queensland Capras.

The side, needing to beat Sunshine Coast to win the competition yesterday, fell short as the Falcons won 22-4 to claim the age group.

"We were really good, we played in patches, created a lot of opportunities for ourselves but we didn't execute when it was there,” Bulls under-13 coach Dan Sommerfeld said.

"In whole, it was a good performance.

"I'm proud of them.”

Sommerfeld said Sunshine Coast deserved to win but Wide Bay could have been closer if things went their way.

Bundaberg's Tom Morcom was one of the best players for the team with four tries out of the five scored by the Bulls in the event.

Morcom will be one of a few, according to Sommerfeld, that could be selected for the Central Crows team for the state titles.

"He's one of the blokes they will be looking at seriously,” he said.

"There's a few other boys that have put up good performances as well to be in contention.”

Morcom said he gave himself about a seven out of 10 for his carnival performance despite gaining a hat-trick in the first match.

"Some parts could have been better but some parts were good,” he said.

"There was a lot of help from the boys, I just switched on in the game.”

Morcom's teammate Dawson Hess rated himself with a similar scoreline and hoped he would make the Central Crows team as well.

"I threw a couple of bad balls, but some good ones too,” the halves player said.

The duo found out yesterday if they made it after the carnival.

There will be more from the 47th Battalion, including photos and who makes the Central Crows teams, in tomorrow's NewsMail.