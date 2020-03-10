Bulls charge for American import

New Bundaberg Bulls recruit Tyran Walker in action for his Canadian club Windsor Express last year.

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin is excited he was able to land his number one import target for this year's Queensland State League.

The Bulls have signed American Tyran Walker in their return to state competition for the first time since 2016.

Walker, 30, is an experienced centre whose resume includes stints in Japan, France, Canada. Chile, Poland and Bahrain.

He played in the US, in college for Wake Forest, and four seasons in the D-League, the league below the NBA.

"He signed the deal last weekend," Catlin said.

"We wanted a big player, 6.8 foot or above.

"We got emails from agents and we broke it down to four.

"Ty was top of my list and he was eager to come."

Walker is 213cm (seven foot), and weighs more than 100kg.

Catlin said his role would be to be physical and to provide valuable experience to the other Bulls in the team.

"He's a centre and will anchor our defence," he said.

"He'll protect our rim, as a rebounder and a stretch centre.

"But he can also shoot a three-pointer, so he'll be handy in attack as well."

His experience in international environments was what separated him from other candidates.

"The international game is different to the NBA," Catlin said.

"His experience with that will hopefully … follow on when he plays."

Catlin revealed Walker would be the team's only import, with the rest about 20 local players.

"We're hoping to be competitive and hopefully Walker provides us with the leadership we need," he said.

"We're going to play some exciting basketball with the young talent we have, so hopefully with him anchoring the defence we can be successful."

The season starts for Bundaberg on May 9 with a home game against the North Gold Coast Seahawks. The draw has yet to be released.