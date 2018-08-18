Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Shane Davis in action.
Bundaberg's Shane Davis in action. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Bulls at full strength for big final

Shane Jones
by
18th Aug 2018 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bulls will save their best for last tonight against Hervey Bay.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin will unleash a full strength squad for the Central Queensland Basketball League final.

He will welcome Adam Harford and Tibah O'Brien back from national school sport duty with Queensland with Shane Davis ready to play after returning from injury last week.

"I haven't played with a squad of 12 all season, so it's pleasing for me and the team to do it,” he said.

"The only player missing is Harry Doyle with injury.”

The Bulls head into the game as favourites after winning all games this season.

"Hervey Bay is always hard to play,” Catlin said.

"We might have beaten them by 30 points but it was a hard win.

"They always keep coming at us.”

Catlin said the side can win if it limits the amount of chances Hervey Bay have to shoot.

"We need to minimise their penetration to the board,” he said.

"We need to keep them from getting offensive rebounds that allow them to reboot plays.

"The focus is to minimise the amount of time they get to have their shots.”

The game starts at 7pm with tickets $5 for adults and $3 for teenagers between 13 and 18.

The association is also giving 50 per cent of the admission raised at the gate to the drought appeal for farmers.

bundaberg bulls central queensland basketball league hervey bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Crews battle blaze at Gregory River

    BREAKING: Crews battle blaze at Gregory River

    Breaking QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a bushfire at Gregory River.

    • 18th Aug 2018 2:47 PM
    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    News Fire permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast are suspended

    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Local Partners