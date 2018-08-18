Bulls at full strength for big final

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bulls will save their best for last tonight against Hervey Bay.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin will unleash a full strength squad for the Central Queensland Basketball League final.

He will welcome Adam Harford and Tibah O'Brien back from national school sport duty with Queensland with Shane Davis ready to play after returning from injury last week.

"I haven't played with a squad of 12 all season, so it's pleasing for me and the team to do it,” he said.

"The only player missing is Harry Doyle with injury.”

The Bulls head into the game as favourites after winning all games this season.

"Hervey Bay is always hard to play,” Catlin said.

"We might have beaten them by 30 points but it was a hard win.

"They always keep coming at us.”

Catlin said the side can win if it limits the amount of chances Hervey Bay have to shoot.

"We need to minimise their penetration to the board,” he said.

"We need to keep them from getting offensive rebounds that allow them to reboot plays.

"The focus is to minimise the amount of time they get to have their shots.”

The game starts at 7pm with tickets $5 for adults and $3 for teenagers between 13 and 18.

The association is also giving 50 per cent of the admission raised at the gate to the drought appeal for farmers.