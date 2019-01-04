Bulls aim high despite the loss of their captain at titles

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls coach Matthew Caughley says his side doesn't deserve to be in division 3 at the upcoming under-18 state titles.

The side should be higher.

The Bulls will be down on the Gold Coast, with the Bears, to compete at the titles, starting next Wednesday.

The U18 side is competing in the lowest division in the boys titles after playing in division 1 last year at the same event.

Bundaberg fell down the divisions after finishing third behind Gladstone and Rockhampton respectively.

"For us we want to win division 3,” Caughley said.

"I think we're a division 2 team but obviously our results didn't reflect that.

"We now play the cards we are dealt.”

Bundaberg won nine games and lost six in the CDC carnival, losing to both Gladstone and Rockhampton three times.

Caughley said he can say whatever he wanted about the side, but the Bulls have to perform when it counts.

"I can say 'we should be a division 2 team' but it is up to them to believe they are a division 2 team,” he said.

"The only way to prove that is to beat everyone in division 3.”Bundaberg starts its campaign against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix Orange in Pool C before playing against Brisbane Capitals Silver, Gold Coast Tides and Redlands Roar before potential finals.

Caughley said the multiple games in the short space of time would be an advantage.

"The experience from the CDC, the exposure of them playing five games in two days will put them in good stead to play seven games over five,” he said. "No other area does that, except maybe North Queensland.”

Caughley said the side can do well with their game plan.

"We try and play a brand of basketball that suits those kids coming in, so it's fast, really up and back and hard nose defence,” he said.

"If you can follow the team game and stop caring about who you are playing against and focus on your game you'll be successful.”

The team will have to play at the state titles without captain Harry Doyle, who has been out since the start of the CDC.

The side is captained by Connor Gray with Caughley confident both Gray and Cooper Gardner would be the standouts in the team.