Bullet train connecting Coast to Brisbane on the cards

The State Opposition would like to see bullet trains in the southeast corner, similar to these ones from Spain. Picture: Supplied

A BULLET train connecting the Gold Coast to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay could be on the cards for Queensland.

As the Palaszczuk Government ramps up its campaign against the Commonwealth for failing to commit further funds to its $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project in last week's Federal Budget, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has written to the Prime Minister asking him to consider another rail project for the state - a very fast train.

It is the latest salvo in the war to win over the hearts and minds of Queensland commuters, although how much it would cost taxpayers is uncertain.

The LNP Opposition hopes it can secure some Federal cash should it win government to develop a business case for the project.

"The Australian Government's $20 million Faster Rail Initiative creates an exciting opportunity for southeast Queensland," Mr Nicholls and his deputy Deb Frecklington wrote in a letter to Mr Turnbull seeking a slice of the funds.

