Bulldozing businessman left mark on region

HARD WORKER: Ray Heale, who built a 50-year career in land clearing, with his D155 Komatsu bulldozer.

HARD WORKER: Ray Heale, who built a 50-year career in land clearing, with his D155 Komatsu bulldozer. Mike Knott BUN250214RAY1

THEY sure don't make them like Ray Heale anymore.

His zest for life, quick wit and humble nature endeared him to everyone who met the South Kolan cane farmer.

The down-to-earth, lovable rogue died last Sunday, aged 76, leaving family and friends shocked.

Close friend Ian Truscott said Mr Heale had been at his home that very same afternoon sharing a laugh or two.

When Mr Truscott answered the phone a few hours later, the last thing he was expecting was to be notified of his friend's death.

"It's always so very sad to lose someone we care about,” Mr Truscott said.

"This is especially hard knowing what a wonderful guy Ray was.

"While Ray was a quiet man, he had an impact on the people around him.”

Mr Heale was born and raised in Bundaberg and in 1973 bought a small cane farm of 14.5ha at South Kolan.

With the help of his land clearing equipment, he and son Robert eventually turned the farm into a 161.8ha block of land.

HARD WORKER: "There wouldn't be a farmer in the region who didn't know Ray Heale,” said friend Ray Duffy. Mike Knott BUN250214RAY5

Ray Duffy knew Mr Heale for more than four decades.

His first meeting with Mr Heale was testament to his generous nature.

"I bought my farm in South Kolan about 1km away from Ray's farm,” Mr Duffy said.

"I had to clear some land and I went down to Ray's and asked him to clear the land for me and we struck up a bond.”

Mr Heale had a passion for bulldozers and was probably most well-known for his land-clearing business.

"He's known everywhere because he spent 50 years in the dozing game,” Mr Duffy said.

"There wouldn't be a farmer in the region who didn't know Ray Heale.”

When the NewsMail interviewed Mr Heale in 2014 he spoke about his love for the machinery, which began when he was 10 and lasted the rest of his life.

"During the Christmas school holidays in 1951 I picked 15 sacks of Gambier peas that were grown on the property next door to my parents' farm,” Mr Heale said at the time.

"The reason was Whitters Toy Land had a toy bulldozer for sale for 14 shillings and ninepence, approximately $1.75,” he said.

Mr Heale started operating dozers when he was 17 and would go on to own about 40 bulldozers.

Mr Duffy said there was nothing his old mate couldn't do with his hands.

"This man didn't have much of an education but he could pull apart a D155 Komatsu and put it back together again,” Mr Duffy said.

"He was a whiz with any type of welder or farming equipment.”

HARD WORKER: Ray's passion for machinery began when he was 10.

Later in life, Mr Heale was one of the driving forces behind the Yesteryear Rally at Tegege, which celebrates old machinery including tractors and bulldozers.

The event celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Where others saw a rusted, archaic piece of equipment, Mr Heale saw character, and a chance to spin a yarn about the giant, majestic machines that used to roam the land.

"It was a burning passion of his and he put his heart and soul into it,” Mr Duffy said.

Mr Duffy said Mr Heale would be remembered for his "bend-your-back, pull-a-bit-harder” attitude to life, his sense of humour and the love he had for his family and friends.

Ray Heale is survived by wife Dorothy and their three children.