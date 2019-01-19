Bulldogs to miss Lightning Carnival in Maryborough

TIME OUT: Daniella Baulch during last year's Carnival. The club and Baulch will not be there today.

TIME OUT: Daniella Baulch during last year's Carnival. The club and Baulch will not be there today. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: The Brothers Bulldogs insist the women's side will still be right for the start of the AFL Wide Bay season despite not playing today.

The side is out of the Lightning Carnival that will be held in Maryborough today, which is the warm-up for the season that starts on February1.

The Bulldogs will miss out on important games against the other five sides in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition and the Hinterland Blues who are also involved.

"We're not attending the Lightning Carnival,” Bulldogs team manager Daniella Baulch said.

"We have a few players with injuries and we would rather wait it out until the competition starts itself rather than risk taking them down to Maryborough.”

Baulch said the Bulldogs would be there in spirit instead.

"We have been asked by other teams if we can spare some players,” she said.

"So a few of our players might be there but playing for other teams.”

The team might be right for round one but Baulch won't be.

She is sitting on the sidelines for the time being after giving birth to her first child, Alleah, earlier this month.

The former captain is confident of coming back to play before the end of the season but will take on another role while she waits to play.

"I hopefully will be able to (play),” she said.

"Having Alleah has definitely made it a little bit harder.

"I'll just slowly build into the training and stuff like that.

"I'm team managing though so I will still be part of the team.”

Baulch said the team was looking good despite not having any practice games before the Bulldogs start the season on February1 against The Waves.

"We've got some of our players from last year coming back in.

"We've got a few newbies coming in, they are not quite sure about the game but that is what it is all about, getting the team spirit about and building the game.”

The game will be played under lights at 7pm.

The Lightning Carnival, minus the Bulldogs, starts in Maryborough at 1.30pm today.