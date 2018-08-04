Menu
MAJOR GOALKICKER: Luke Sicker could kick towards a special milestone this weekend.
Bulldogs to focus on style of play against the Bears

Shane Jones
4th Aug 2018 12:20 PM
AUSSIE RULES: The Brothers Bulldogs will not be playing the numbers game this weekend when it faces Maryborough.

The two sides meet in AFL Wide Bay tomorrow with Bulldogs needing a win to maintain its hunt for a finals spot.

The side is currently level with The Waves in fourth, the last finals spot, but are currently behind in for and against by 15 percent. The Bulldogs could recover most of that deficit, regardless of other results, if they smash the Bears.

The Bears have lost every game this season by an average of 206 points.

A win and a loss to The Waves this week would move the side into fourth with one round to go but the percentage boost could put the club into the finals if both are level after the regular season.

"We won't harp on that (getting a large win),” Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker said.

"We won't really touch on what percentage we need.

"The focus is on playing our style of football, that is what will get us the result.”

The Bulldogs can level with The Waves on their current percentage if it can get a win by more than 290 points.

Brothers have beaten Maryborough by 271 and 243 points respectively in the two matches this year.

The Bundy side heads into the contest in good form after winning the past two matches.

Sicker said success had come after the team worked better together.

"That's got a lot to do with the last couple of weeks,” he said.

"We've found different avenues to goal and got an even spread of contributors.”

But Sicker might be a little bit selfish this weekend.

The forward has 80 goals this season and leads the AFL Wide Bay goalkicking.

He needs 20 to crack the century and kicked 23 earlier this season when the Bulldogs won over the Bears in round seven. The sides will face each other at 3pm at Port City Park.

There is more on the AFL Wide Bay in tomorrow's NewsMail.

