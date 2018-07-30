Bulldogs step up to the plate

BATTLE: The Waves' Klint Wagstaff and Brothers' Tristan Taylor contest for the ball at the centre bounce as the crowd looks on at Brothers Sports Complex.

AUSSIE RULES: When the game was there to be won, one side stepped up to the plate.

Brothers Bulldogs remain in the hunt for the AFL Wide Bay finals after a 26-point win over Bundy rivals The Waves on Saturday.

The Dogs won after kicking four goals to none in the final term after scores were level at three quarter time.

Brothers are now level on seven wins with The Waves in the race for fourth - the last finals spot.

The Waves still hold fourth with better percentage but the Bulldogs have an easier run home with Maryborough (away) and Hervey Bay (away) to come compared to Bay Power (home) and Gympie (away) for the Eagles.

"It's a massive win, but the equation stays the same,” Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker said.

"We had to win our last four and now ticked the first two. We now have two to go.”

The Bulldogs led for the first two terms before The Waves fought back in the third term.

But the Dogs had the last say.

"Pre-game they put the pressure on us that we had to win,” Sicker said.

"But we embraced that, the focus for us is to just keep on winning.

"Usually The Waves run over the top of us in games so it was nice to return the favour.”

Sicker said there was an even spread from all players that made the performance pleasing.

The focus for the team was now on Maryborough next week.

The Waves coach Darryn Roche conceded the side only played one quarter well.

"We were pretty poor in the first half but really good in the third term,” he said.

"But we let a few opportunities slip then to take the lead.

"Then in the final term they wanted it more and came away with the win.”

Roche said the side was still in the hunt for finals but it would be up to them if they made it.

"We're still in with huge chance of finals,” he said.

"They are two relatively hard games but if we win one or both of our next two games it could be enough.

"The players are pretty gutted after the loss, I'm confident they'll bounce back twice as hard next week.

The Waves will face Bay Power after they lost to Gympie by 39 points.

Maryborough lost the other game by 242 to Hervey Bay.