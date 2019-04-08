Bulldogs rise to the top of the summit in AFL

AUSSIE RULES: The away curse, for one week at least, has been removed for Brothers Bulldogs in AFL Wide Bay.

The side is now the only unbeaten side in the men's senior competition after a six-point win over Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval.

The Bulldogs got on top in the final quarter in a contest that could have gone either way with multiple lead changes throughout.

Bay Power got on top early, leading by eight points at quarter time.

Brothers Bulldogs then won the second and third quarters but were not able to gain back the lead at either change with the Power leading by seven points and four respectively.

The Bulldogs made it count when it mattered, kicking four final term goals to win 11.14.80 to 11.6.74.

It could have been a larger margin if the Dogs kicked straight.

The side had nine goalkickers during the contest with Michael Walsh and Glenn Krohn kicking two goals each.

The side is now one game clear of the Hervey Bay Bombers at the top and two ahead of Bay Power and The Waves.

The Bulldogs will face the Bombers this week at home.