Bulldogs qualify for finals but lose game

BOOT: Brothers Bulldog Jefferson Baulch gets his kick away before he his tackled by Hervey Bay Bomber Sam Gale.

BOOT: Brothers Bulldog Jefferson Baulch gets his kick away before he his tackled by Hervey Bay Bomber Sam Gale. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: It was the loss the Bulldogs were happy to have on Saturday afternoon.

The side ended its AFL Wide Bay regular season with a 73 point loss to Hervey Bay at Brothers Sports Complex in a dominant display from the Bombers.

But while the loss was disappointing for the Dogs it mattered little to their finals hopes as they finished the season in the spot they wanted - fourth.

The Bulldogs qualified after The Waves lost to Gympie by 72 points at Six Mile Oval.

The Dogs, one game clear of The Waves before the round, only needed to beat the Bombers if The Waves defeated Gympie by a large margin.

"It was obviously a disappointing day on the scoreboard for us but we were pretty happy to make the finals,” Dogs coach Luke Sicker said.

"For us we just left the performance on Saturday in the change room and try to move on to this week.

"The boys were disappointed at the end of the game but we're all upbeat now because we've got finals football to play.”

Sicker conceded the Bombers were too good on the day.

"They were better than us and they showed why they have been sitting inside the top two all season,” he said.

"We just couldn't play our game of football.”

But Sicker did find a couple of positives from the contest.

"Zane Trigg is just a schoolboy and played his best game for the club,” he said.

"We also didn't get any injuries from the contest, we've all got a clean bill of health.”

The full squad for the Dogs will be vital when they play Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval.

The venue was confirmed yesterday (left).

"We've now got a job to do to go down there and beat them,” Sicker said.

"The aim for us is to tick off a finals win and see how we go from there.”

The side plays Bay Power at 4pm.