Bulldogs prepared for Bombers attack

Brothers Bulldogs players get together during a break in last season's AFL Wide Bay competition. Mike Knott BUN260518AFL4

AUSSIE RULES: The Brothers Bulldogs admit their excitement to start the year is probably the reason why the side plays so well in round one.

The side starts the new AFL Wide Bay season tomorrow against Hervey Bay at home in the only game of the round in seniors.

The Waves and Bay Power have the bye.

Brothers enter the contest as the only side to defeat the Bombers in the opening round of the season for the past five years, in all forms of the senior competition.

The team won in the first round between the two in 2015 on their way to making the grand final, which they also repeated in 2017.

The Bulldogs have won three of their past five opening rounds, only losing to Bay Power last year and in 2016.

Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick said build up to the season leads to the side to be ready to unleash energy right at the start.

"It's another chance for us to get some redemption after missing out on the title the year before,” he said.

"We can show the league what we can do as the Bulldogs.”

But Sickerdick knows Saturday will be tough.

The side plays the best team remaining in the competition after Hervey Bay lost to Gympie in last year's decider.

The Cats are not in the competition anymore.

"It's the best challenge for us,” Sickerdick said.

"They are the best side in the competition and the midfield battle will be where it is decided.”

Sickerdick added the side has also worked on its forward pressure to make sure it can keep the ball in its forward line.

But the team will have to score without its leading goalkicker from last year, Luke Sicker who kicked more than 100 goals.

"He's going to be a big loss for the club,” Sickerdick said.

"But it puts the responsibility on our mid 30 to 40 games players to take the role on and kick goals.

"The onus is on the club, on us, to do the job.”

Sickerdick said the club welcomed back Andrew Hatfield and Griffin Webb to the side after missing for the past couple of year in seniors.

The goal of the club is simple, to make finals, but insist the ultimate focus in on the premiership.

"It's an unrealistic goal for anyone to be thinking about it now,” Sickerdick said.

"Our goal week to week is to get our tackles up, our clearances up and kicking better for goal to lead us to that premiership.”

The Dogs play the Bombers at 3pm with the reserves facing each other at 1pm.

TALE OF TAPE

Bulldogs round one record

2014 - win v Power 10.25.85 to 7.9.51

2015 - win v Brothers 20.8.128 to 5.4.34

2016 - loss v Power 14.12.96 to 9.4.58

2017 - win v Pomona 9.6.60 to 4.4.28

2018 - loss v Power 14.11.95 to 6.6.42