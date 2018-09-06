Dogs stars facing massive fines

Bulldogs celebrate at full time during the Round 23 NRL match between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Warriors at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, August 19, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

THE Bulldogs' Mad Monday hangover has stretched into a third day with revelations two star players are set to be hit with five-figure fines.

The Daily Telegraph's report on the antics of Bulldogs players at The Harbour View Hotel in The Rocks on Monday has sparked heated debate across the game.

NRL officials and Bulldogs officials are set to take decisive action against players found to have acted inappropriately.

According to Fox League's NRL 360 reporter James Hooper, Bulldogs players Adam Elliott and Asipeli Fine are facing the prospect of being fined $15,000 each for their balcony antics.

The two stars were photographed nude in full view of pedestrians out the front of the licensed venue.

The club is yet to announce if Fine will be allowed to play in the Bulldogs' NSW Intrust Super Premiership finals match against Wyong Roos at Jubilee Oval on Sunday after the club named him to start on Tuesday night.

A third player, Marcelo Montoya, is facing a $10,000 fine from the club.

Adam Elliott appeared to have a very good time on Mad Monday.

The star was reportedly spotted by witnesses collapsing intoxicated out the front of the venue in The Rocks, despite being banned from alcohol while recovering from an injury in the club's rehab group.

The NRL is also preparing to take action - and is set to smack the club with a $100,000 fine for bringing the game into disrepute, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report also claims the Bulldogs players had followed club instructions to hold their end-of-season celebration at the venue organised by club officials.

Several club representatives and staff, including coach Dean Pay, also attended the get together.

The incredible debacle comes after the NRL reportedly issued a notice to clubs recently about the behaviour of players during their end-of-season celebrations.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says action will "no doubt" be taken against Canterbury, claiming the club's Mad Monday antics have let the game down ahead of the finals.

The Bulldogs’ season from hell just won’t end.

The NRL and the Bulldogs are yet to conclude their separate investigations into the incident.

Police have also said they are investigating the pub over possible licensing breaches, but have not received an official complaint.

Greenberg said the NRL plans to take action once it has reviewed the Bulldogs' independent report, which was due to be submitted on Wednesday.

"There's no doubt we will take some action," Greenberg said.

"I want to start talking about the finals series.

"I am terribly disappointed to even be talking about this today." Greenberg said the behaviour had given the game a "black eye" before the Friday night's Melbourne-South Sydney opening qualifier.

"We had a detailed discussion (with clubs about Mad Monday) ... so the expectations were very, very clear and the Bulldogs have let down the game today," he said.

"I have no problem with people celebrating the end of their season as long as they do it respectfully. On this occasion they have made some poor choices.

"It's embarrassing for the players first of all, it's embarrassing for their club and it's embarrassing for the game.

"I just do not understand the fascination with footballers who want to take their clothes off ... it's idiotic."

- with AAP