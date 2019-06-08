Bulldogs plan Power cut for second time

INTERCEPT: Brothers Bulldogs player Michael Lovett attempts to spoil on Bay Power's Jarrod Stothard earlier this season.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs think they have a plan to stop Bay Power in AFL Wide Bay seniors and aim to use it this afternoon.

The Bulldogs remain the only team this season to defeated Bay Power in competition, winning by six points in round two at Keith Dunne Oval.

Since the clash the Power have not lost in six matches.

The Dogs head back to Hervey Bay to face the ladder leaders, looking for their fifth win of the season.

Brothers coach Jack Sickerdick knows it will be a challenge.

"Power gave Hervey Bay a lesson last week,” he said.

"They have 18 players that play for each other week in, week out.”

Brothers have lost to them this season as well, losing by 63 points in round five.

But Sickerdick knows the side can bounce back to the round two form that gave them the victory.

The club won against The Waves last week in the Bundaberg derby and is confident after that good showing.

The plan is to attack from the first bounce.

"Their backline is very mobile, so we have to make their backs more accountable,” Sickerdick said.

"We need to back our own run off half back and create chances.

"Individually we also need to reduce the simple skill errors we make sometimes.”

The sides clash at 4pm today with the reserves in action at 2pm.

The Waves and Hervey Bay have the bye in seniors.