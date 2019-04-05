Menu
Brothers Bulldogs player Jack Sickerdick in action during the sides last win against Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval. Alistair Brightman
Bulldogs out to find their away spark

5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs hope this year is better than last year when it comes to travelling away from Bundy.

The side heads down to Hervey Bay tomorrow to face Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval in the AFL Wide Bay seniors for their first away trip this season.

But the Bulldogs don't have happy memories of the place in recent times.

The side lost all three contests last year at the venue including the elimination final, against the Power, which saw them eliminated from the competition.

The Bulldogs in fact lost all games away from home when it wasn't facing the Maryborough Bears in a contest.

The Bears, which were winless during the season, were the only side Brothers beat away.

"It's our focus (to improve away results),” Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick said.

"I think it's the challenge of the season for us.

"It's never easy going away but we need to get better.”

Sickerdick said the focus would be on making the experience of travelling south one that would allow the side to play their normal game.

"We need to put no pressure on ourselves,” he said.

"No pressure on us to perform.

"We need to have fun.”

But he admitted the contest was going to be tough against Bay Power.

"They are like us, they battle for the contested ball, so I expect that to be vital,” Sickerdick said.

"It's a smaller ground so making metres is valuable.”

"We'll take a revised game plan down there to face them.”

Brothers Bulldogs play Bay Power at 4pm in the seniors with the reserves in action at 2pm tomorrow.

The Bulldogs juniors will also play Power in the morning.

