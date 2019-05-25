Bulldogs out to bite

UNDER PRESSURE: Brothers Bulldog Bryce Lewis attempts to smother a kick by Hervey Bay Bombers player Dean Stanley.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick firmly believes every team can beat each other in AFL Wide Bay seniors.

And he hopes this weekend it can happen against Fraser Coast sides.

Brothers take on Hervey Bay for the fourth time this season in Maryborough this afternoon.

The side enters the clash as part of a losing record for Bundaberg sides against Fraser Coast opposition.

Bundaberg, with both Brothers and The Waves, have lost its past six matches against Hervey Bay sides.

Overall it is seven wins to Hervey Bay and just two wins to Bundaberg.

Both have come from Brothers so far.

"We've beaten everyone once, so we hold that high amongst ourselves,” Sickerdick said.

"We only versed (sic) them two weeks ago.

"We need to make it a grind, be more consistent.”

Sickerdick said it was about taking their chances as well.

"We need to get it into our forward 50 as much as we can,” he said.

"Convert from inside 50s into more goals.

"We had 14 inside-50s in the first quarter in the last game and only scored four goals (and) five behinds.

"We need to turn that around and we can definitely turn that around.”

The side will also look at what The Waves did last week.

The Eagles did not win but did keep Hervey Bay to their lowest total in almost two years.

But Sickerdick said the team needed to be committed.

"We can't shy away from the contest,” he said.

"Throughout training and all that, we are looking onward, remaining positive.”

The side will play Hervey Bay at Port City Park at 3pm.

In the other match, The Waves will be looking for its first win this season when it takes on Bay Power at home.

The match is on at 4pm at Frank Coulthard Oval with the reserves on at 2pm.