Mad Monday costs Dogs decade-long sponsor

THE man who has poured more than $10 million of sponsorship money into the Canterbury Bulldogs has cut his ties with the club following the wild Mad Monday party.

Jaycar founder and boss Gary Johnston has been a decade-long major sponsor at Belmore and is contracted until the end of next season.

But he is ending his association, saying on Friday he has still not heard from the Bulldogs.

"It's disappointing I haven't heard from them since it (Mad Monday) happened," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"In the days of Ray Dib they would have been on the phone to me straight away before the photos had even got into the paper.

"Ray was a personable bloke and worked very hard on keeping his sponsors onside.

"There's none of that with the new regime. It's chalk and cheese between Ray and the new administration. I'm normally sympathetic and very loyal to the club but we'll see what happens."

Johnston's deal was worth $500,000 a season to the Bulldogs.

Gary Johnston, right, is upset over the club’s end-of-season celebrations.

Johnston, who has a personal wealth of more than $500 million, had Jaycar on the back of the Bulldogs jersey. He moved his logo to the back of the jumper two years ago to allow the club to sign a more lucrative deal with Kia as the major jersey sponsor.

"I just find it disappointing they allowed this to happen," he said, "(Coach) Dean Pay is a decent bloke but I'm disappointed in him over this.

"No one was harmed and they were away from the public. I'm a bit annoyed but I'm not outraged.

"It's more that no one from the club bothered to contact me."

The Daily Telegraph understands more Canterbury sponsors are considering their options, although Kia Motors has confirmed they will remain on the front of the jersey.

The Bulldogs' Mad Monday celebrations were over the top. Picture: Christian Gilles

At his press conference on Thursday, Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill, unaware of Johnston's position, said all sponsors were staying.

In an email to Hill and chairwoman Lynne Anderon, and obtained by The Daily Telegraph, Johnston said his company must have a "spotless reputation before Jaycar was floated on the Australian stock market.

"As a private company I have ignored Canterbury's Mad Monday antics in the past," he wrote.

An ugly scene at the Bulldogs' Mad Monday celebrations at the Harbour View Hotel at The Rocks. Picture: Christian Gilles

"Because of the upcoming changing status of our company in the near future, I simply cannot ignore what happened last Monday and the inevitable association with our company's reputation.

"It is with deep regret, therefore, that I wish to advise you that my company, Jaycar Pty Ltd, and all of its associated entities, withdraw its sponsorshp support of all Canterbury teams effective immediately."