The Brothers Bulldogs at Keith Dunne Oval earlier this year. The side must win today to stay alive in the finals.
Bulldogs happy to be the underdogs

Shane Jones
by
18th Aug 2018 1:27 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker says Bay Power's form in finals means nothing if they don't perform on the day.

The Dogs face the Hervey Bay side in the AFL Wide Bay elimination final at Keith Dunne Oval today after qualifying for the finals last week.

Brothers enter the contest as underdogs after winning five less games than each of the other finalists during the season.

But they will be buoyed by Bay Power's finals record.

The Power have won one final out of the seven they have contested in the past decade and have not beaten a Bundaberg side during that time.

It makes for grim reading.

The Bulldogs have also won seven out of their past nine games at Bay Power's home ground with Power winning the two contested there this year.

But Sicker isn't buying into the form.

"We wouldn't speak of that (their poor record),” he said.

"We've got a job to do, to play our best football.

"The aim is to tick off a finals win.”

Sicker said the side should be at full strength heading into the clash.

"We got through last week without any injuries and we'll get a couple back this week,” he said.

"We almost had one of our best quarters down there earlier this year so we hope to repeat that for four this weekend.”

If Brothers Bulldogs win they will host the preliminary final against the loser of Gympie and Hervey Bay next week.

Game starts at 4pm.

